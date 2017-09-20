Trump Calls Out “Rocket Man” at UN

President Trump has surgically struck best Korea with one of his notorious Twitter kill shots, dubbing pot shot dictator Kim Jong Un “rocket man” (faithfully reported by the Japanese media as “roketto-man”) both on Twitter and then in an actual address to the UN.

The tweet from Trump himself that started it all:

His follow up at the UN:

WATCH: Trump just called Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" at the United Nations. #RocketMan pic.twitter.com/6JOCoKIxDE — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 19, 2017

Trump supporters naturally began posting rocket-themed Kim-chan imagery:

Responses to Trump’s tweet have ranged from support to the usual Trump bashing: