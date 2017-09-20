RSSChannel

Trump Calls Out “Rocket Man” at UN

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-2

President Trump has surgically struck best Korea with one of his notorious Twitter kill shots, dubbing pot shot dictator Kim Jong Un “rocket man” (faithfully reported by the Japanese media as “roketto-man”) both on Twitter and then in an actual address to the UN.

The tweet from Trump himself that started it all:

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Trump-Initial-Tweet

His follow up at the UN:

Trump supporters naturally began posting rocket-themed Kim-chan imagery:

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-1

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-2

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-4

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-3

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-5

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-6

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-7

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-8

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-9

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-10

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-11

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-12

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-13

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-14

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-15

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-16

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Twitter-Photoshop-17

Responses to Trump’s tweet have ranged from support to the usual Trump bashing:

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-1

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-2

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-3

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-4

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-5

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-6

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-7

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-8

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-9

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-10

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-11

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Response-12

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-13

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-14

KimJongUn-RocketMan-Tweet-Responses-15



    7 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:10 20/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fatty Kim 3 the rocket man vs Ronald Dump!
    Hopefully he'll stop shitting rockets at japan before war happens

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Riiku
    Comment by Riiku
    02:55 20/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The fact that leader of North Fucking Korea actually considers to take lives of innocent civilians is bad enough, but now Trump consider the same in regards to NK? Doesn't matter how bad the government is, or how bad the situation in the world is. If you, at any moment, decide to sacrifice innocent lives of ordinary men, women, and children, who just want to live calmly and pursue their ordinary dreams, then you are part of the biggest world's problem.

    Reply to Riiku
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:09 20/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wish he could be crazy (and lucky) enough to actually land a nuke at america. They deserve it for sure.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:59 20/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    fuck off

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:40 20/09/2017 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    It's going to be so funny when Lil Kim nukes Japan.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:59 20/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Only Murrica has the right to nuke Japan!
    Meanwhile, no status reports on The Wall...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:54 20/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Japan almost defeats Kim with free subscription to Hentai Unlimited... until he found out that they were all censored...

    Presses the button.

    Reply to Anonymous


