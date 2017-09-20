Trump Calls Out “Rocket Man” at UN
- Date: Sep 20, 2017 01:22 JST
President Trump has surgically struck best Korea with one of his notorious Twitter kill shots, dubbing pot shot dictator Kim Jong Un “rocket man” (faithfully reported by the Japanese media as “roketto-man”) both on Twitter and then in an actual address to the UN.
The tweet from Trump himself that started it all:
His follow up at the UN:
WATCH: Trump just called Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" at the United Nations. #RocketMan pic.twitter.com/6JOCoKIxDE
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 19, 2017
Trump supporters naturally began posting rocket-themed Kim-chan imagery:
Responses to Trump’s tweet have ranged from support to the usual Trump bashing:
Fatty Kim 3 the rocket man vs Ronald Dump!
Hopefully he'll stop shitting rockets at japan before war happens
The fact that leader of North Fucking Korea actually considers to take lives of innocent civilians is bad enough, but now Trump consider the same in regards to NK? Doesn't matter how bad the government is, or how bad the situation in the world is. If you, at any moment, decide to sacrifice innocent lives of ordinary men, women, and children, who just want to live calmly and pursue their ordinary dreams, then you are part of the biggest world's problem.
I wish he could be crazy (and lucky) enough to actually land a nuke at america. They deserve it for sure.
fuck off
It's going to be so funny when Lil Kim nukes Japan.
Only Murrica has the right to nuke Japan!
Meanwhile, no status reports on The Wall...
Japan almost defeats Kim with free subscription to Hentai Unlimited... until he found out that they were all censored...
Presses the button.