Someone in Darkness Sneakily Stalks

Otaku can live out their darkest fantasies (or perhaps their hobby) with Alibi+’s “Someone in Darkness“, a game where players must stalk innocent schoolgirls and then rape them, perfect for those who enjoy taking on the role of the villain – though some may find the game to hit closer to home than usual.

The “plot” revolves around the creepy protagonist stalking various schoolgirls around before violating them, with players needing to carefully navigate behind their target and jump into their not at all conspicuous cardboard box when need be – an act that will surely sully Snake’s good name.

Both schoolgirl abuse and abuse of the English language can be experienced now courtesy of “Someone in Darkness”.