Maid Dragon BD Sweeter Than Ever
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 20, 2017 21:54 JST
- Tags: Bathing, Comedy, Dragons, DVD Extras, Kyoto Animation, Maid Dragon, Oppai, Romance
The final BD release of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon has come packed full of tasty goodies, boasting not only a bonus Valentine’s Day episode full of romance and onsen bathing but the usual chibi extra for those who need a little extra humor and cuteness in their life.
The love-laden Valentine’s episode:
The final installment in the chibi mini-series:
Omake: