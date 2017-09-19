Tenshi no 3P Endlessly Enticing
- Date: Sep 19, 2017 13:12 JST
The cute young girls of Tenshi no 3P have once again provided watchers with some scandalous service (albeit only for a moment) as they dress up in bathing suits, with such content likely to help distract from the show’s rather uninspired plot of music and competitions.
Omake:
i really need to watch this show
Where's the story... smh.
Who needs story when you have loli butt in your face?