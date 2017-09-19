Skirt Kedamono Deshita Sex Climax “Finally!”
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Sep 19, 2017 00:05 JST
- Tags: Crossdressing, Endings, Magic Bus, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu, Skirt Kedamono Deshita
The romantic tale of Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita has finally come to its predicted conclusion, going out with a definite bang as the show’s main characters finally have sex – though whether or not wading through 12 episodes for such a brief scene was worth it may likely differ between watchers…
Omake: