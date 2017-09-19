Semen-Soaked Alissa Ero-Figure Well Maid
Sep 19, 2017
Dragon Toy has catered to ero-goods collectors with this stunning cast-off figure of Alissa from ero-manga Fanaticism, dressing the luscious woman up in a maid outfit and even allowing buyers to equip her with ghost penises as they spew fluids at her – the unique item will arrive into the loving arms of otaku next March.
They cover the nipples but not the dildos?
these are penises, dildos don't usually ejaculate