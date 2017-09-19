Schoolboy Uniform Sukumizu

Japan’s classic “Prussian cadet” schoolboy uniform has become the center of attention for once as a sexy sukumizu based on the well-known “gakuran” pattern arises, with the fashion item inspiring artists to sketch up illustrations much like the other fad costumes before it.

Created by fashion label School Fiction, the swimsuit’s buttons are purely decorative and wearers must use the zipper on the back to fasten it:

A handful of the illustrations featuring the sukumizu:

The swimsuit can be picked up now for ¥14,500 ($130) via School Fiction’s official website.