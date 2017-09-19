IdolMaster Ero-MMD Quite the Pool Orgy
- Tags: 3D CG, IdolM@ster, Image Gallery, MikuMikuDance, Oppai, Oshiri, Pool
All of the pure IdolMaster maidens have been stripped of their innocence yet again by the MikuMikuDance community as they are forced into another orgiastic situation, this time taking place in a pool and sure to regarded as rather unhygienic.
I've got to say, that was kinda tame, and a bit boring. Much prefer some excellent music and dancing over random faceless dudes having sex with them.