Fate/Grand Order Kigurumi Battles Return

A recent Kyoto event for Fate/Grand Order has seen to the return of the giant adorable kigurumi of Saber and Gudako as well as their crazy antics, most of which go beyond the usual duties of waving and hugging that most giant mascots do…

A glimpse at their humorous mischief:

Videos of their epic battles at Fate/Grand Order Fes 2017:

A video featuring some of Gudako’s antics at Fate/Grand Order Fes 2017:



