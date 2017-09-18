RSSChannel

Top10-Gory-Anime-2017-4

With the spooky month of October creeping up, popular portal Goo has acquired votes for its latest horror-themed ranking, which asked fans about a gory anime they would want to watch despite being terrified by it – resulting in a highly common ranking winner securing first place.

The ranking:


1. Shingeki no Kyojin

Top10-Gory-Anime-2017-1

2. Tokyo Ghoul

Top10-Gory-Anime-2017-2

3. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni

Top10-Gory-Anime-2017-3

4. Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica

Top10-Gory-Anime-2017-4

5. Neon Genesis Evangelion

Top10-Gory-Anime-2017-5

6. Psycho-Pass

Top10-Gory-Anime-2017-6

7. Hokuto no Ken

Top10-Gory-Anime-2017-7

8. Gantz

Top10-Gory-Anime-2017-8

9. School Days

Top10-Gory-Anime-2017-9

10. Devilman

Top10-Gory-Anime-2017-10

11. Blood-C

12. Kiseijuu

13. Corpse Party

14. Akame ga Kill!

15. Another

16. Grisaia no Kajitsu

17. Highschool of the Dead

18. Blood+

19. Sora no Kyoukai

20. Shiki



