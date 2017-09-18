Top 20 Most Terrifyingly Gory Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 18, 2017 20:33 JST
- Tags: Higurashi, Horror, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Rankings, Shingeki no Kyojin, Tokyo Ghoul
With the spooky month of October creeping up, popular portal Goo has acquired votes for its latest horror-themed ranking, which asked fans about a gory anime they would want to watch despite being terrified by it – resulting in a highly common ranking winner securing first place.
2. Tokyo Ghoul
6. Psycho-Pass
8. Gantz
9. School Days
10. Devilman
11. Blood-C
12. Kiseijuu
13. Corpse Party
14. Akame ga Kill!
15. Another
16. Grisaia no Kajitsu
17. Highschool of the Dead
18. Blood+
19. Sora no Kyoukai
20. Shiki
RE:Zero was pretty damn gory too.
Dubious List, is missing at least these:
Afro Samurai
Ajin
Black Lagoon
Bokurano
Death Note
Elfen Lied
Hellsing Ultimate
Jigoku Shoujo
Koutetsujou no Kabaneri
Mahou Shoujo Ikusei Keikaku
Mirai Nikki
ReZero
Saishuu Heiki Kanojo
Taboo Tattoo
xxxHOLiC
No Elfen Lied?
Umm... Parasyte?
Kiseijuu o/
I think some of the voters probably don't understand what terrifying means?
what the hell is sora no kyokai?
i've only heard of kara no kyokai
Same kanji, easy mistake if you don't know anything about anime.