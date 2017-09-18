With the spooky month of October creeping up, popular portal Goo has acquired votes for its latest horror-themed ranking, which asked fans about a gory anime they would want to watch despite being terrified by it – resulting in a highly common ranking winner securing first place.

The ranking:



1. Shingeki no Kyojin

2. Tokyo Ghoul

3. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni

4. Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica

5. Neon Genesis Evangelion

6. Psycho-Pass

7. Hokuto no Ken

8. Gantz

9. School Days

10. Devilman

11. Blood-C

12. Kiseijuu

13. Corpse Party

14. Akame ga Kill!

15. Another

16. Grisaia no Kajitsu

17. Highschool of the Dead

18. Blood+

19. Sora no Kyoukai

20. Shiki