Kemono Friends Seiyuu “Will Livesteam & Play Video Games”

Bathing-RedFox-SilverFox-Playing-Game-by-MuuRian

As if the widely loved Kemono Friends wasn’t popular enough, it has been revealed that the anime’s seiyuu will soon be livestreaming themselves playing video games whilst discussing various things, though sadly not in character or using their CG avatars.

The gameplay channel, which has been decided to be on web-streaming platform OPENREC.tv instead of bigger streaming giants like Twitch has been tentatively titled “Friends’ Get-Together”; sessions will apparently be similar to a variety show.

The “hardcore pwning and l33t kill streaks” will begin sometime this fall season.



    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of saike
    Comment by saike
    16:17 18/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    what will they be playing and on which console

    Reply to saike
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:28 18/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I hope it's a hunting game.

    Reply to Anonymous


