Kemono Friends Seiyuu “Will Livesteam & Play Video Games”

As if the widely loved Kemono Friends wasn’t popular enough, it has been revealed that the anime’s seiyuu will soon be livestreaming themselves playing video games whilst discussing various things, though sadly not in character or using their CG avatars.

The gameplay channel, which has been decided to be on web-streaming platform OPENREC.tv instead of bigger streaming giants like Twitch has been tentatively titled “Friends’ Get-Together”; sessions will apparently be similar to a variety show.

The “hardcore pwning and l33t kill streaks” will begin sometime this fall season.