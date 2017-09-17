RSSChannel

Hardcore gamers and casuals alike have shared their opinions regarding the Sega games they are most passionate about, with the massively successful Phantasy Star Online somehow being beaten by a more simplistic puzzle series.

The ranking:


1. Puyo Puyo

2. Sakura Taisen

3. Ryuu ga Gotoku

4. Mushiking: The King of Beetles

5. Virtua Fighter

6. Oshare Majo: Love and Berry

7. Sonic the Hedgehog

8. Initial D Arcade Stage

9. Phantasy Star Online

10. Seaman

