Hardcore gamers and casuals alike have shared their opinions regarding the Sega games they are most passionate about, with the massively successful Phantasy Star Online somehow being beaten by a more simplistic puzzle series.

The ranking:



1. Puyo Puyo

2. Sakura Taisen

3. Ryuu ga Gotoku

4. Mushiking: The King of Beetles

5. Virtua Fighter

6. Oshare Majo: Love and Berry

7. Sonic the Hedgehog

8. Initial D Arcade Stage

9. Phantasy Star Online

10. Seaman