Ogura Yui Taigei Cosplay Definitely Seaworthy
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: Sep 17, 2017 13:48 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Kantai Collection, Seiyuu
Accomplished seiyuu Ogura Yui (Beelzebub of Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai, Hajimete no Gal’s Nene) has revealed pictures of herself dressed as Kantai Collection’s Taigei, with such a display easily earning her accolades from her gargantuan fanbase and leaving them hungry for more due to the scant quantity of images.
Taigei in comparison:
Omake of the lovely Taigei:
Sorry, Ogura. But you unfortunately do not have the breasts of Taigei. But no worries, I still love you voicing lolis.
FUCK YOU BITCH,I WILL FUCKING KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!
FUCK JAPANESE COSPLAY YOU SON OF A BITCH!!!!!!!!!!