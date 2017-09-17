Maid Dragon Bikini Nude Filter Madness
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 17, 2017 22:53 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Maid Dragon, Mizugi, NicoNico Douga, Nude Filter, Oppai
The fever-inducing bikini episode of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon has been given a nude filter by another rather dedicated individual, elevating the sexiness of the episode’s already highly lewd moments in an attempt to fish for views on NicoNico Douga.
Sankaku's owners are retarded
I second that for different reasons, but in this case usually animators censor their nude filters.
I'll wait for the Blu-ray nude filter with the censoring removed.
..a little bit sloppy, but, oh well.