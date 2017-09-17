Made in Abyss “Furry Friendly”

Furries have been loving the latest episode of Made in Abyss as it has showed off more of recently revealed furry character Nanachi, with the lovable ball of fluff bound to make her way into the hearts of any watcher – though xir officially ambiguous gender may be a problem for some.

One LGBTXYZ supporter gave their approval of the anime’s official streaming site and its decision to use “gender neutral” pronouns to describe Nanachi for the latest episode’s description:

The episode:

Omake: