Made in Abyss “Furry Friendly”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 17, 2017 16:32 JST
- Tags: Drama, Furries, Image Gallery, Kinema Citrus, Made in Abyss, Moe
Furries have been loving the latest episode of Made in Abyss as it has showed off more of recently revealed furry character Nanachi, with the lovable ball of fluff bound to make her way into the hearts of any watcher – though xir officially ambiguous gender may be a problem for some.
One LGBTXYZ supporter gave their approval of the anime’s official streaming site and its decision to use “gender neutral” pronouns to describe Nanachi for the latest episode’s description:
The episode:
Omake:
Its actually confirmed she, in the manga one of Bondrewd's Praying Hand refers to Nanachi as a She and this is coming from the person who experimented on her and adopted her for some time.
it feels like they're testing the furry market with this one, by combining it with the popular loli genre
You're near retarded.
It's more shotacon than lolicon, not to mention the vast majority of lolicons are turned off by shota right away, or that loli is outright unpopular in anime.