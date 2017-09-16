RSSChannel

Shows where watchers can barely remember the protagonist have been appropriately ranked, with one particular mecha series easily earning the title of being the most indecisive in terms of its main character.

The ranking:


1. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny

Top10-Anime-Forgettable-Protagonists-2017-1

2. Tensai Bakabon

Top10-Anime-Forgettable-Protagonists-2017-2

3. Doraemon

Top10-Anime-Forgettable-Protagonists-2017-3

4. Durarara!!

Top10-Anime-Forgettable-Protagonists-2017-4

5. Urusei Yatsura

Top10-Anime-Forgettable-Protagonists-2017-5

6. Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuutsu

Top10-Anime-Forgettable-Protagonists-2017-6

7. Atashinchi

Top10-Anime-Forgettable-Protagonists-2017-7

8. Princess Mononoke

Top10-Anime-Forgettable-Protagonists-2017-8

9. Youkai Ningen Bemu

Top10-Anime-Forgettable-Protagonists-2017-9

10. Kekkai Sensen

Top10-Anime-Forgettable-Protagonists-2017-10



    6 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:31 16/09/2017 # ! Good (+0.6)

    the question the source link posed should rather be translated with something like "who actually is the main char"

    it's meant in the sense who the real main char is

    for example
    kyon-kun is overshadowed by haruhi as main char

    is doraemon really the main char in doraemon, doesnt it actually follow the storry of nobita-kun

    seed destiny main char is shin asuka, isnt it rather athrun zala or at the end pretty much kira yamato

    etc.

    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    03:05 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That makes a lot more sense, but didn't the author of Urusei Yatsura confirm that Ataru is the protagonist and Lum isn't?

    Avatar of nwat
    Comment by nwat
    01:23 16/09/2017 # ! Good (+0.4)

    That's not even what the poll's title is. The title of the poll is actually "who's the protagonist?" meaning these are shows where it's unclear exactly which character is the protagonist, not that the protagonists are forgettable.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:33 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Who was the protagonist in Durarara? Don't people understand what an ensemble cast is?

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:07 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    They forgot Yuru Yuri. But then again, I don't think it even had a protagonist.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:49 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think anime characters nowdays are so forgettable. Main chacters and side kicks as well. Plus, the new blood in the otaku reign forgets every anime show per season. Just like a tissue in the trash can.

