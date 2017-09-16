Top 10 Anime With Forgettable Protagonists
- Date: Sep 16, 2017 00:48 JST
- Tags: Doraemon, Durarara!!, Gundam SEED, Haruhi, Kekkai Sensen, Rankings, Urusei Yatsura
Shows where watchers can barely remember the protagonist have been appropriately ranked, with one particular mecha series easily earning the title of being the most indecisive in terms of its main character.
1. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny
3. Doraemon
4. Durarara!!
7. Atashinchi
10. Kekkai Sensen
the question the source link posed should rather be translated with something like "who actually is the main char"
it's meant in the sense who the real main char is
for example
kyon-kun is overshadowed by haruhi as main char
is doraemon really the main char in doraemon, doesnt it actually follow the storry of nobita-kun
seed destiny main char is shin asuka, isnt it rather athrun zala or at the end pretty much kira yamato
etc.
That makes a lot more sense, but didn't the author of Urusei Yatsura confirm that Ataru is the protagonist and Lum isn't?
That's not even what the poll's title is. The title of the poll is actually "who's the protagonist?" meaning these are shows where it's unclear exactly which character is the protagonist, not that the protagonists are forgettable.
Who was the protagonist in Durarara? Don't people understand what an ensemble cast is?
They forgot Yuru Yuri. But then again, I don't think it even had a protagonist.
I think anime characters nowdays are so forgettable. Main chacters and side kicks as well. Plus, the new blood in the otaku reign forgets every anime show per season. Just like a tissue in the trash can.