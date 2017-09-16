RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Looking Glass


Gem Trader “Boasts Perverse Tap Mechanics”

GemTrader-China-Smartphone-Game-Gifs-1

GemTrader-China-Smartphone-Game-Gifs-2

GemTrader-China-Smartphone-Game-Gifs-3

A recently released Chinese smartphone game has seemingly attempted to push the limitations of the family friendly platform, with “Gem Trader” unsurprisingly being filled to the brim with in-app purchases but also making clever use of tap controls by allowing players to partially strip its seductive women.

Some of the game’s lewd tapping in action:

GemTrader-China-Smartphone-Game-1

GemTrader-China-Smartphone-Game-2

GemTrader-China-Smartphone-Game-3

GemTrader-China-Smartphone-Game-4

GemTrader-China-Smartphone-Game-5

GemTrader-China-Smartphone-Game-6

GemTrader-China-Smartphone-Game-7

Granted, in true China style, the game also steals the ending song from Kill me Baby for its promotional video:

Gem Trader can rip players off now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    4 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:29 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Seems China-made games are exempt from censorship laws.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:06 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Because that fucking monkey i read it as "Boasts Perverse TRap Mechanics".
    I must stop coming to this site.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:38 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Congratulations, your common sense is already not common anymore. Rehabilitation with a lot of puppies and kittens are advised.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:00 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, this is never ever coming to the west...

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Hamedoku * Oriko Hazuki & Ayane Dives Deep
    Majestic Shinku Figure
    Araragi’s Banana Sofa Monstrous Indeed
    Aya Hirano: “I’m Getting Even More Ripped!”
    Wedding Dress Saber Cosplay by Tomia Quite Fateful
    Ushijima Fundoshi Cosplay Exposure
    Murakami Suigun
    Pet Girl Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments