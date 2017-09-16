Gem Trader “Boasts Perverse Tap Mechanics”
A recently released Chinese smartphone game has seemingly attempted to push the limitations of the family friendly platform, with “Gem Trader” unsurprisingly being filled to the brim with in-app purchases but also making clever use of tap controls by allowing players to partially strip its seductive women.
Some of the game’s lewd tapping in action:
Granted, in true China style, the game also steals the ending song from Kill me Baby for its promotional video:
Gem Trader can rip players off now.
Seems China-made games are exempt from censorship laws.
