Full-Body Pantsu “Basically A Sukumizu”
A new pantsu-centric item has made itself available to perverted otaku in the form of the “Full-Body Pantsu“, supposedly a pair of pantsu that goes over the entire body despite the fact that the item will likely be regarded as a white sukumizu or one-piece suit of some sort rather than an oversized pair of undergarments.
The outfit has been claimed to be “unisex” to appeal to males with a penchant for the weird and highly effeminate:
Ligre is currently offering the large size via its online store for ¥3,240 ($29), the gigantic pantsu will start shipping out early October.
how do you pee in this thing?
pull it to the side careful not to splash or take it all off, lol!
It'll be interesting to see how the concept develops in the next few months...