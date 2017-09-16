RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Misty-Stix


Full-Body Pantsu “Basically A Sukumizu”

Full-Body-Pantsu-Weird-3

A new pantsu-centric item has made itself available to perverted otaku in the form of the “Full-Body Pantsu“, supposedly a pair of pantsu that goes over the entire body despite the fact that the item will likely be regarded as a white sukumizu or one-piece suit of some sort rather than an oversized pair of undergarments.

The outfit has been claimed to be “unisex” to appeal to males with a penchant for the weird and highly effeminate:

Full-Body-Pantsu-Weird-1

Full-Body-Pantsu-Weird-2

Full-Body-Pantsu-Weird-3

Full-Body-Pantsu-Weird-4

Ligre is currently offering the large size via its online store for ¥3,240 ($29), the gigantic pantsu will start shipping out early October.



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments