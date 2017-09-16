Full-Body Pantsu “Basically A Sukumizu”

A new pantsu-centric item has made itself available to perverted otaku in the form of the “Full-Body Pantsu“, supposedly a pair of pantsu that goes over the entire body despite the fact that the item will likely be regarded as a white sukumizu or one-piece suit of some sort rather than an oversized pair of undergarments.

The outfit has been claimed to be “unisex” to appeal to males with a penchant for the weird and highly effeminate:

Ligre is currently offering the large size via its online store for ¥3,240 ($29), the gigantic pantsu will start shipping out early October.