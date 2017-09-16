China has tried to get a step ahead of Japan in regards to catering to single men who need relief from their loneliness with “Touch”, a Beijing-based startup that allows participants to rent sex dolls and then return them after the user’s loneliness has been ejected.

Initially launching as a place where individuals could discuss sex and sexuality, Touch soon became a virtual brothel where buyers could get inanimate prostitutes delivered to their door, preventing NEETs from having to venture out into the real world.

Only five models are currently available for purchase: “Greek bikini model”, “US Wonder Woman”, “Korean housewife”, “Russian teenager” and “Hong Kong car race cheerleader”:

A single day of plastic ecstasy will cost buyers $45, but the sex dolls can also be rented out for an entire week for almost $200 after laying down a $1220 deposit – to promote their service, the company announced that they will be giving away 20,000 condoms, items that will no doubt go unused considering the service’s target demographic.

Those worried about hygiene will be reassured to hear that the company says it changes the doll’s lower parts for every customer…