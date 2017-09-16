RSSChannel

Blade Runner Anime Short Announced

Western movie franchise Blade Runner is obtaining an animated tribute entitled “Blade Runner Blackout 2022” by Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe, with many having high hopes that the Japanese will be able to better adapt such a franchise than Hollywood ever could.

A PV, with animation being covered by Cygames Pictures:

The anime short (which takes place between the original film and the upcoming Blade Runner 2049) revolves around a mass power outage in the U.S. – the animation will emerge sometime in the future.



    1 Comment
    Avatar of Neku
    Comment by Neku
    15:05 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Cykagames... Not sure how to feel about them. Super salty from their gacha games, but they probably have a large budget.

