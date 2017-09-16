Blade Runner Anime Short Announced

Western movie franchise Blade Runner is obtaining an animated tribute entitled “Blade Runner Blackout 2022” by Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe, with many having high hopes that the Japanese will be able to better adapt such a franchise than Hollywood ever could.

A PV, with animation being covered by Cygames Pictures:

The anime short (which takes place between the original film and the upcoming Blade Runner 2049) revolves around a mass power outage in the U.S. – the animation will emerge sometime in the future.