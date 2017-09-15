Ancient dating sim series Tokimeki Memorial has moved away from its roots to instead join the ranks of the overcrowded idol-raising genre with “Tokimeki Idol“, with the situation possibly made worse by the game being a mobile title rife with wallet-draining micro-transactions.

A PV for Tokimeki Idol; quite a few fans apparently feel betrayed by this genre shift as indicated by the noticeable portion of dislikes:

Tokimeki Idol and its seiyuu cast will be present at Tokyo Game Show 2017 for an interview and an onstage event, starting September 21st – the mobile game will arrive sometime this winter.