Tokimeki Idol “Series Reduced to Idol Garbage”
- Date: Sep 15, 2017 19:37 JST
Ancient dating sim series Tokimeki Memorial has moved away from its roots to instead join the ranks of the overcrowded idol-raising genre with “Tokimeki Idol“, with the situation possibly made worse by the game being a mobile title rife with wallet-draining micro-transactions.
A PV for Tokimeki Idol; quite a few fans apparently feel betrayed by this genre shift as indicated by the noticeable portion of dislikes:
Tokimeki Idol and its seiyuu cast will be present at Tokyo Game Show 2017 for an interview and an onstage event, starting September 21st – the mobile game will arrive sometime this winter.
I think this is what the term "grasping at straws" really looks like.. remarkable.
indeed, konami fall from grace way too unsightly