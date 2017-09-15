RSSChannel

Aside from Asuna’s glorious nipple, the rental version of the Sword Art Online movie has also confirmed that a new entry in the series is definitely on the way, with the teaser after the end of the movie hinting at the potential adaptation of the “Alicization” arc.

Text appears on-screen before the start of the movie on the rental version (something that was not present in the theatrical version) stating that the post-credits scene is a teaser for a new Sword Art Online work:

SwordArtOnline-Movie-Rental-DVD-Intro-Text

“SAO will return” being stated at the end of the movie was already previously acknowledged:

SwordArtOnline-Movie-New-Work-Announcement

Many have suspected the “Alicization” arc to be the focus of this new work since the after-credits scene features a character saying “welcome to Rath” (Rath being an integral company in the arc):

SwordArtOnline-Movie-Post-Credits-Scene-1

SwordArtOnline-Movie-Post-Credits-Scene-2

SwordArtOnline-Movie-Post-Credits-Scene-3

Information on this new work (whether it be another movie or a 3rd season of the anime) may emerge via the Sword Art Online panel at Dengeki Bunko Aki no Saiten 2017 on October 1st; the DVD/BD for Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale will arrive on September 27th.



    Comment by Anonymous
    21:57 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    oh goodie

    annoying fanboy will glorify it more while annoying haters will trash it more

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:09 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Shits about to hit the fan in this arc. My body is ready.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:44 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    let the triggering begin

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of MARl0
    Comment by MARl0
    20:56 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    As someone who doesn't follow the light novels, can anyone give any insight into if this story arc is highly regarded or not?

    Reply to MARl0
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    21:08 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    To say that it starts slow, would be the understatement of the century. They need four novels to cut down a tree, climb a tower and defeat a boss. Super slow, super boring. After that it gets a little better. A lot depends on the adaptation here. They have to cut out a lot.

    Reply to Rya
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:04 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That... sort of depends on which characters you like and how long you're willing to wait for it to take off.

    I'd say 'kinda of eehhh at first but it takes off quite well after a bit'

    Reply to Anonymous


