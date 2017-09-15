New Sword Art Online Work Confirmed: “Alicization Arc!”
- Date: Sep 15, 2017 19:39 JST
Aside from Asuna’s glorious nipple, the rental version of the Sword Art Online movie has also confirmed that a new entry in the series is definitely on the way, with the teaser after the end of the movie hinting at the potential adaptation of the “Alicization” arc.
Text appears on-screen before the start of the movie on the rental version (something that was not present in the theatrical version) stating that the post-credits scene is a teaser for a new Sword Art Online work:
“SAO will return” being stated at the end of the movie was already previously acknowledged:
Many have suspected the “Alicization” arc to be the focus of this new work since the after-credits scene features a character saying “welcome to Rath” (Rath being an integral company in the arc):
Information on this new work (whether it be another movie or a 3rd season of the anime) may emerge via the Sword Art Online panel at Dengeki Bunko Aki no Saiten 2017 on October 1st; the DVD/BD for Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale will arrive on September 27th.
