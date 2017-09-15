RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Otaku Dan


Mario’s Nipples Overwhelm Social Media

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples

The latest hot topic about Super Mario Odyssey that has swept over social media has been none other than the reveal of Mario‘s nipples, naturally prompting all sorts of witty reactions from clever internet denizens and sure to be a breath of fresh air compared to all the previous complaints about the game being racist.

The latest Nintendo Direct’s portion on Super Mario Odyssey, which briefly revealed Mario’s nipples:

Reactions from the internet:

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-1

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-2

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-3

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-4

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-5

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-6

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-7

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-8

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-9

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-10

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-11

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-12

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-13

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-14

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-15

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-16

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-17

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-18

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-19

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-20

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-21

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-22

Scandalous-Mario-Nipples-Social-Media-23



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:54 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The internet never ceases to amaze me.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:11 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Is Mario's nipples really such a surprise? People are acting as if men don't have nipples..
    Especially, Porygon(@PorygonNews) in one of those tweet..
    I couldn't help but laugh and think "Never seen a nipple before"?

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Kodomo No Jikan Vol6 Loli Fundoshi Only In Limited Edition
    Top 10 Best Spring 2017 Anime, According to Nico Nico
    Hobby Complex 05 Kobe 2008
    Clockwork Planet Sucks Hard
    Tantalizing Reimu Ero-Cosplay by Ayane
    Moist Misaka Mikoto Cosplay by Naasan
    Kirisame Marisa Cosplay by Ayaka
    Rory Mercury Cosplay Frighteningly Sexy


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments