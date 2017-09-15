Mario’s Nipples Overwhelm Social Media
The latest hot topic about Super Mario Odyssey that has swept over social media has been none other than the reveal of Mario‘s nipples, naturally prompting all sorts of witty reactions from clever internet denizens and sure to be a breath of fresh air compared to all the previous complaints about the game being racist.
The latest Nintendo Direct’s portion on Super Mario Odyssey, which briefly revealed Mario’s nipples:
Reactions from the internet:
The internet never ceases to amaze me.
Is Mario's nipples really such a surprise? People are acting as if men don't have nipples..
Especially, Porygon(@PorygonNews) in one of those tweet..
I couldn't help but laugh and think "Never seen a nipple before"?