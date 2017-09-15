Leaked TGS 2017 Banner “Dragon’s Crown on PS4!”

Those obsessed with the disproportionate and grossly sexualized Dragon’s Crown may be overjoyed to know that the game will soon be coming to PS4 (according to a leaked banner for Tokyo Game Show 2017), fans desperately wanting a sequel however may be disappointed…

A banner had randomly appeared for Tokyo Game Show 2017’s livestream page mentioning “Dragon’s Crown Pro” and including the text “PS4”, naturally causing many to predict that the sexy RPG will be heading to the PS4:

Nothing has yet been confirmed though many are expecting news on this “Dragon’s Crown Pro” come September 21st to September 24th at Tokyo Game Show 2017.