Leaked TGS 2017 Banner “Dragon’s Crown on PS4!”

Busty-Sweaty-Amazon-by-RealXXIII

Those obsessed with the disproportionate and grossly sexualized Dragon’s Crown may be overjoyed to know that the game will soon be coming to PS4 (according to a leaked banner for Tokyo Game Show 2017), fans desperately wanting a sequel however may be disappointed…

A banner had randomly appeared for Tokyo Game Show 2017’s livestream page mentioning “Dragon’s Crown Pro” and including the text “PS4”, naturally causing many to predict that the sexy RPG will be heading to the PS4:

Leaked-DragonsCrownPro-Banner-TGS2017

Nothing has yet been confirmed though many are expecting news on this “Dragon’s Crown Pro” come September 21st to September 24th at Tokyo Game Show 2017.



    3 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:37 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It just makes my laugh that this site calls Dragon's Crown "grossly sexualized" when most of the posts are about hentai, hardcore ecchi.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:48 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Right!? It makes no sense to me either. I've seen a lot of articles like this on the site that just include jabs at the otaku community, or hentai fans. It honestly makes me avoid clicking these because they are mostly clickbait now, and no useful information on the topic. Just wastes time, and I have to read an off-handed remark that sounds like a feminist got to write a random nonsensical sentence in the article.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:00 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    And they attack a pretty entretainging game with a very nice art.

    Reply to this comment


