Chris & The Cursed Town Religiously Raunchy

Happypink’s erotic RPG “Chris & The Cursed Town” has chosen an innocent nun as opposed to a schoolgirl as its target for sexual abuse, with those possessing a fondness for women of the cloth getting a rare opportunity to be catered to.

Chris & The Cursed Town revolves around main heroine Chris visiting a town that has become plagued by a curse, which causes villagers to go into a lustful rage and requiring satisfaction to be cured – with the vulnerable Chris naturally serving as the “cure”.

The turn-based RPG that is Chris & The Cursed Town can provide all sorts of sexual relief now.