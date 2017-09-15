Chris & The Cursed Town Religiously Raunchy
Happypink’s erotic RPG “Chris & The Cursed Town” has chosen an innocent nun as opposed to a schoolgirl as its target for sexual abuse, with those possessing a fondness for women of the cloth getting a rare opportunity to be catered to.
Chris & The Cursed Town revolves around main heroine Chris visiting a town that has become plagued by a curse, which causes villagers to go into a lustful rage and requiring satisfaction to be cured – with the vulnerable Chris naturally serving as the “cure”.
The turn-based RPG that is Chris & The Cursed Town can provide all sorts of sexual relief now.
Nice~, nuns seem to be underappreciated in hentai/games. Good to see them getting their needed dickings.
There are actually quite a lot of nun themed HRPGs.