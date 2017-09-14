Super Thick Aphrodi Ero-Figure
- Date: Sep 14, 2017 13:09 JST
A darker iteration of the cast-off Aphrodi ero-figure (based on the cover illustration of Comic Unreal’s 29th volume by Mogudan) has emerged, bound to be highly coveted due to the rapid increase in popularity of girls with “thickness” – the plump Aphrodi will make her godly descent in November.
Once again my wallet is safe!