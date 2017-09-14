Satomi Yuria Wants To Get Married
- Date: Sep 14, 2017 23:20 JST
After a semen-soaked career that spans over 10 years and 400 movies, AV actress Satomi Yuria feels like maybe she has accomplished as much as she can in the field of film. Now it’s time to settle down and get married.
Those who would like to know more about the potential bride will soon be able to pick up her autobiography recounting her colorful past all the way back to her first sexual experience at 12 years old. That plus the difficulties she experienced doing compensated dating are recounted in: The Girl Can’t Help It: Sex and Money.
The risks of going out with unknown men in uncontrolled situations being too much she turned to AV where she found great success at the age of 18.
Although her potential partner should be aware that they will have to do the taxes as she “forgot” between 2007 and 2013 which caused some difficulty with the Tokyo Tax bureau, but it did give the public a peek into her finances. She earned 45 million yen from movies and took nearly 200 million yen from various “boyfriends”… Certainly there will be an expected level of lifestyle to be maintained after nuptials.
At the moment Satomi doesn’t make that many movies as she works as a regular hostess at a bar in Roppongi.
While she understands the difficulty of finding a potential mate, she doesn’t seem to have many regrets about her career choices.
“I think becoming an AV actress was great. Fans come to events, and they also visit me at the hostess club. Since I have this feeling that I have done enough in AV, I might retire. After this, I want to get married. I hope to meet someone who will accept my past.”

This strikes me more like she's looking for a rich sucker to bail her out of her tax problems and she thinks that the privilege of marrying a high mileage former pornstar somehow makes that worthwhile. Who knows what other problems will come up after you slip on the ring?
Ludacris was right. "Can't turn a ho into a housewife."
She will probably find a good cuck to pay for her, but at the same time I wouldn't be surprised if none of the whales wanted to put a ring on her since they can just buy her without the threat of her stealing 50% of everything.
who ever marries her needs to do the following.
Draft a prenuptial agreement.
Keep a spare set of divorce papers handy.
Don’t open any joint accounts.
Don’t introduce them to any of your friends.
Don’t take then home to meet your mother. Momma always knows!
Don’t be surprised when the conversation of an open relationship or ‘swinging’ comes up.
Have the bitch tested regularly.
Prenuptial agreements are actually worthless in court and are thrown out of court if it tries to reduce the amount of that she gets.
you probably have it exactly correct
Being a female pornstar is like telling the entire world that you're a filthy whore who can only earn money by being a glorified fuckdoll.
Even the most cucked, beta male would not marry you if you're that honest about being an (over)used fleshlight.
Quit kidding yourself cuckboi, I'm willing to bet that you along with 90% of the other regulars on this site would take the offer in a heartbeat if she came to you.
Says the uncucked alpha male of Sankaku Complex, I'm sure.
Eh, looks like a fine fucktoy but no sane man would marry that slut. Mostly cus of her spending habits
Only thing you can do when married that you can't when you're not is go thrown an exclusive hell called "divorce".
Aging had come. When you wake up and find wrinkle on your face.
!!! Oh shit !!!
It's time to find a man? that love me and not mind what I done so far.
Bit too late for that, old lady.
Honestly I've got no problem marrying an ex-AV model but a gold digger with tax problems? Fuck that shit.
there is no such thing as a porn actress that isnt a gold digger
proof?
Personally I would never think about marrying a retired av actress, I really hope she find that forgiving guy and not someone who won't her money and body only.
I never understood people who would be bothered by this. If your partner is completely open and honest from the get go whats the problem?
It matters on what she is being honest about. I'm not sure about you, but I wouldn't want to marry a girl who's had more dicks in her orifices than the number of cornflakes I've had eaten in my life.
Lol its scary when you put it that way
I'm an open minded person, I would marry her. Heck, I'm all paws for marrying a slut who would let me fuck her in the ass, swallow my cum and pee on me.
Also some people say that every 7 years every cell in your body is replaced, so after that it is the same as if no one ever fucked her besides me.
yea see the problem is, she wouldnt do any of that shit for a husband.
its not like those porn actresses like that shit, they do it for money cause thats the most important things in their lives above all else
if you will let 500 men gang bang you, piss in your mouth, suck cock right out of your own ass an other girls asses for money, you love money above all else.
its all business for them, those porn actress have no such appetites on their private sex lives
only money would get her wet
THOTs don't make good wives.
What a sgame , she is pretty, and she could've been a vet or a lawyer instead of a whore
When did being pretty enable you to be a vet or lawyer. That requires money and brains. If she was lacking either at the time, she really only had the one choice.
he didnt say it was because of her looks he just said she was pretty and look slike a nice girl and should could have been something else
didnt you see the fucking comma ?
yea she could have been anything else if she had tried something other than getting piss in her mouth and gang raped by black dudes
You virgins are naive as fuck. You you really think you're average woman has never fucked & sucked other guys before you? If you really think that most girls are some little princess virgin waiting just for you, then just stick to your 2D waifu so you can remain happily delusional.