Satomi Yuria Wants To Get Married



    26 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:02 15/09/2017 # ! Good (+0.8)

    This strikes me more like she's looking for a rich sucker to bail her out of her tax problems and she thinks that the privilege of marrying a high mileage former pornstar somehow makes that worthwhile. Who knows what other problems will come up after you slip on the ring?

    Ludacris was right. "Can't turn a ho into a housewife."

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:09 15/09/2017 # ! Good (+0.6)

    She will probably find a good cuck to pay for her, but at the same time I wouldn't be surprised if none of the whales wanted to put a ring on her since they can just buy her without the threat of her stealing 50% of everything.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:01 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    who ever marries her needs to do the following.

    Draft a prenuptial agreement.
    Keep a spare set of divorce papers handy.
    Don’t open any joint accounts.
    Don’t introduce them to any of your friends.
    Don’t take then home to meet your mother. Momma always knows!
    Don’t be surprised when the conversation of an open relationship or ‘swinging’ comes up.
    Have the bitch tested regularly.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:46 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Prenuptial agreements are actually worthless in court and are thrown out of court if it tries to reduce the amount of that she gets.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:07 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    you probably have it exactly correct

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Primus de Pedos
    Comment by Primus de Pedos
    00:49 15/09/2017 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Being a female pornstar is like telling the entire world that you're a filthy whore who can only earn money by being a glorified fuckdoll.

    Even the most cucked, beta male would not marry you if you're that honest about being an (over)used fleshlight.

    Reply to Primus de Pedos
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:20 15/09/2017 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Quit kidding yourself cuckboi, I'm willing to bet that you along with 90% of the other regulars on this site would take the offer in a heartbeat if she came to you.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:33 15/09/2017 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Says the uncucked alpha male of Sankaku Complex, I'm sure.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:05 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Eh, looks like a fine fucktoy but no sane man would marry that slut. Mostly cus of her spending habits

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Cú
    Comment by
    00:17 15/09/2017 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Only thing you can do when married that you can't when you're not is go thrown an exclusive hell called "divorce".

    Reply to Cú
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:25 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Aging had come. When you wake up and find wrinkle on your face.
    !!! Oh shit !!!
    It's time to find a man? that love me and not mind what I done so far.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:01 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Bit too late for that, old lady.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:28 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Honestly I've got no problem marrying an ex-AV model but a gold digger with tax problems? Fuck that shit.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:11 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    there is no such thing as a porn actress that isnt a gold digger

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:58 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    proof?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:36 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Personally I would never think about marrying a retired av actress, I really hope she find that forgiving guy and not someone who won't her money and body only.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:50 14/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I never understood people who would be bothered by this. If your partner is completely open and honest from the get go whats the problem?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Primus de Pedos
    Comment by Primus de Pedos
    01:12 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It matters on what she is being honest about. I'm not sure about you, but I wouldn't want to marry a girl who's had more dicks in her orifices than the number of cornflakes I've had eaten in my life.

    Reply to Primus de Pedos
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:38 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lol its scary when you put it that way

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Riiku
    Comment by Riiku
    02:25 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm an open minded person, I would marry her. Heck, I'm all paws for marrying a slut who would let me fuck her in the ass, swallow my cum and pee on me.

    Also some people say that every 7 years every cell in your body is replaced, so after that it is the same as if no one ever fucked her besides me.

    Reply to Riiku
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:10 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    yea see the problem is, she wouldnt do any of that shit for a husband.
    its not like those porn actresses like that shit, they do it for money cause thats the most important things in their lives above all else
    if you will let 500 men gang bang you, piss in your mouth, suck cock right out of your own ass an other girls asses for money, you love money above all else.

    its all business for them, those porn actress have no such appetites on their private sex lives
    only money would get her wet

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:02 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    THOTs don't make good wives.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:41 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    What a sgame , she is pretty, and she could've been a vet or a lawyer instead of a whore

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:58 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    When did being pretty enable you to be a vet or lawyer. That requires money and brains. If she was lacking either at the time, she really only had the one choice.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:13 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    he didnt say it was because of her looks he just said she was pretty and look slike a nice girl and should could have been something else

    didnt you see the fucking comma ?

    yea she could have been anything else if she had tried something other than getting piss in her mouth and gang raped by black dudes

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:26 15/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You virgins are naive as fuck. You you really think you're average woman has never fucked & sucked other guys before you? If you really think that most girls are some little princess virgin waiting just for you, then just stick to your 2D waifu so you can remain happily delusional.

    Reply to this comment



