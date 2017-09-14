RSSChannel

Sailor Moon & Final Fantasy Headed to USJ

UniversalCoolJapan-2018-Promotion

Universal Studios Japan has announced that it will be collaborating with the widely worshiped Sailor Moon and Final Fantasy franchises as part of its “Universal Cool Japan” project, perfect for the otaku masses and particularly the hardcore gamers as Mario was previously revealed to be joining as well.

Previous years have seen to collaborations with other highly successful franchises such as Shingeki no Kyojin and Resident Evil; according to a promotional image provided via the theme park’s official website, Detective Conan and Monster Hunter will be making a return along with newcomers Sailor Moon and Final Fantasy.

Theorists have already speculated that Final Fantasy VII and the original Sailor Moon anime (as opposed to the Sailor Moon Crystal remake) will have a heavy focus as the promotional image features the RPG’s protagonist and Sailor Moon in her original art-style.

The Final Fantasy, Detective Conan and Monster Hunter attractions will open on January 19th and the Sailor Moon attraction will follow suit sometime in the spring – they will stay in operation until June 24th.



    Comment by Anonymous
    19:41 14/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sorry but the FF7 Remake will only get hate and not love.
    The game is being dumbed down to the level of American versions of GITS and Death Note, and the humor is being removed entirely, and so is the fun.

    GG SE.
    you win this one.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:01 14/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm not expecting much, but that's not true. Even FF13's trilogy got a lot of love outside of Japan, where it was apparently adored, despite how shit it actually was, so there is very little they can do to FF7 outside of rewriting it entirely that will make it entirely hated.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:32 14/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Make Tifa die instead of Aeris. All fans will run amok, half out of joy, rest out of anger.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:50 14/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I am pretty sure that the gameplay in FF7 can not be dumbed down any further than it originally was.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:45 14/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why complain about stuff that's only been speculated about? It's better to wait until the finished product is out before making a judgment. Or are you trying to get people to NOT buy it? Hmmmmmmmmmmm?

