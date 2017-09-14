Western Phantasy Star Online 2 fanboys have found another reason to complain about the MMORPG’s nonexistence in the west as it has been announced that the game will be heading to the Switch (but only for Japan), perhaps proving that Sega has completely given up on the western market.

The announcement was unveiled by way of a Nintendo Direct and the YouTube video has been bombarded with a ton of dislikes:

Titled “Phantasy Star Online 2: Cloud”, the game is slated to launch for the Switch sometime next year and will be free-to-play – those fluent in Japanese may benefit highly from this release however as the Switch is a region-free console.