PSO2 Heads to Switch in Japan – “Why Not The West!?”
- Date: Sep 14, 2017 18:14 JST
Western Phantasy Star Online 2 fanboys have found another reason to complain about the MMORPG’s nonexistence in the west as it has been announced that the game will be heading to the Switch (but only for Japan), perhaps proving that Sega has completely given up on the western market.
The announcement was unveiled by way of a Nintendo Direct and the YouTube video has been bombarded with a ton of dislikes:
Titled “Phantasy Star Online 2: Cloud”, the game is slated to launch for the Switch sometime next year and will be free-to-play – those fluent in Japanese may benefit highly from this release however as the Switch is a region-free console.
sega fears will bomb like gamecube pso1
even if the reason it bombed for more nintendos fault
One more reason to hate SEGA for still not having ported to game to the west, despite promising it multiple times.
As usual sega hates money. And releasing old games does work. Let's look at old games like LA Noire being released on switch.
PSO2 would have players in the west. Sega is just fucking retarded.
lol cloud client.. not native
Of course Sega has given up on the west. You don't release a five year old game into a market that is saturated with Destiny, Guild Wars 2 (which came out the same year and is infinitely better) and WoW (yes, STILL relevant). Is still the same explanation as it was 5 years ago. Their game is just not good enough to compete.
Having tried it on and off, I'm inclined to agree. I'm not entirely sure localization costs + licensing costs (particularly for collaborations) and the logistics and issues of having a dedicated support staff would be worth it at this point.
If they'd struck while the iron was hot and released it when they said they would, and kept up support with constant updates and brought over the collaborations and advertised them well in the places anime fans go, then it might have been a different story.
However, at this point, with other MMO's and "Shared World" games like Destiny 2 out and going strong, PSO2 with it's PS3-era graphics and technology and complicated (by western standards) item leveling and power-up system probably wouldn't make enough revenue.
Add to that the issue that it's been so long by this point that a lot of western players already are playing on the JP servers AND paying money, so Sega probably doesn't want to split up the western fanbase, many of whom are already earning them revenue.
Back when I played, I spent money (using PSO2es on a phone) reasonably often, and was never banned for either playing or buying AC and spending it.
'Their game is just not good enough to compete' I can say same about steam and almost all western games in Japan :)
Its not about Sega. All japan companies have given up on the west (some partialy, others completely). But thats how business works. If something fails to be profitable enough, throw it away.
Remember, Asiasoft is the reason why PSO2 JP implemented an IP Ban in the first place.
And now PSO2 SEA has been shut down because Asiasoft are a bunch of strawberries, and jacking up prices. And the IP Ban is still in effect.
If any of you want to blame, blame Asiasoft instead of SEGA.
Sure Mr. White Knight, because small small Sega worth just a tiny billion dollars can't do anything against a company that runs a few shitty mobile games.
Look at the characters, they all have that weird Japanimation look and are highly sexualized. That's why.
Maybe if this was 2000.