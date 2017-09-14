NewType Awards 2016-2017 Preliminary Winners Revealed
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 14, 2017 23:19 JST
- Tags: Fate/Apocrypha, NewType, Rankings, Shingeki no Kyojin, Sword Art Online
NewType has unveiled the preliminary winners of its annual anime awards, with the event being composed of various entries released between October 2016 and September 2017 on a wide variety of topics – the final results however will be unveiled at Machi Asobi Vol. 19 in October.
4. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
5. Konosuba 2
1. Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale
2. Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen
5. Space Battleship Yamato 2202: Warriors of Love
The top 5 best male characters:
1. Kirito (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)
2. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin 2)
3. Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)
4. Koyomi Araragi (Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen)
5. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs 2)
The top 5 best female characters:
1. Asuna (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)
2. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin 2)
3. Serval (Kemono Friends)
4. Tsubasa Hanekawa (Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen)
5. Shinobu Oshino (Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen)
The top 5 best mascot characters:
1. Konnosuke (Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu)
3. Nyanko-sensei (Natsume Yuujinchou)
4. Makkachin (Yuri!!! on Ice)
5. Iwatobi-chan (Free! -Timeless Medley- Kizuna)
The top 5 best anime theme songs:
1. “Catch the Moment” (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)
2. “There is a Reason” (No Game No Life: Zero)
3. “Youkoso Japari Park e” (Kemono Friends)
4. “History Maker” (Yuri!!! on Ice)
5. “Rising Free” (Free! -Timeless Medley- Kizuna)
The top 5 anime with the best soundtracks:
1. Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale
5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
1. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
2. Re:Creators
3. Youjo Senki
4. Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale
1. A-1 Pictures
2. MAPPA
3. Bones
4. Wit Studio
5. Xebec
Just a bunch of people who have deluded themselves into thinking, that because they liked an anime everything about that anime is flawless and no other anime could ever do better in anything.
Newtype list = rofl.