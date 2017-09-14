NewType has unveiled the preliminary winners of its annual anime awards, with the event being composed of various entries released between October 2016 and September 2017 on a wide variety of topics – the final results however will be unveiled at Machi Asobi Vol. 19 in October.

The top 5 best TV anime:



1. Shingeki no Kyojin 2

2. Fate/Apocrypha

3. Bungou Stray Dogs 2

4. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

5. Konosuba 2

The top 5 best anime movies:



1. Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale

2. Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen

3. Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni

4. Koe no Katachi

5. Space Battleship Yamato 2202: Warriors of Love

The top 5 best male characters:



1. Kirito (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)

2. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin 2)

3. Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)

4. Koyomi Araragi (Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen)

5. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs 2)

The top 5 best female characters:



1. Asuna (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)

2. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin 2)

3. Serval (Kemono Friends)

4. Tsubasa Hanekawa (Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen)

5. Shinobu Oshino (Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen)

The top 5 best mascot characters:



1. Konnosuke (Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu)

2. Elizabeth (Gintama)

3. Nyanko-sensei (Natsume Yuujinchou)

4. Makkachin (Yuri!!! on Ice)

5. Iwatobi-chan (Free! -Timeless Medley- Kizuna)

The top 5 best anime theme songs:



1. “Catch the Moment” (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)

2. “There is a Reason” (No Game No Life: Zero)

3. “Youkoso Japari Park e” (Kemono Friends)

4. “History Maker” (Yuri!!! on Ice)

5. “Rising Free” (Free! -Timeless Medley- Kizuna)

The top 5 anime with the best soundtracks:



1. Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale

2. Shingeki no Kyojin 2

3. Bungou Stray Dogs

4. Fate/Apocrypha

5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

The top 5 mecha designs:



1. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

2. Re:Creators

3. Youjo Senki

4. Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale

5. Fate/Apocrypha

The top 5 best studios:



1. A-1 Pictures

2. MAPPA

3. Bones

4. Wit Studio

5. Xebec