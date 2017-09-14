RSSChannel

NewType has unveiled the preliminary winners of its annual anime awards, with the event being composed of various entries released between October 2016 and September 2017 on a wide variety of topics – the final results however will be unveiled at Machi Asobi Vol. 19 in October.

The top 5 best TV anime:


1. Shingeki no Kyojin 2

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-TV-Anime-1

2. Fate/Apocrypha

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-TV-Anime-2

3. Bungou Stray Dogs 2

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-TV-Anime-3

4. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-TV-Anime-4

5. Konosuba 2

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-TV-Anime-5

The top 5 best anime movies:


1. Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Movies-1

2. Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Movies-2

3. Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Movies-3

4. Koe no Katachi

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Movies-4

5. Space Battleship Yamato 2202: Warriors of Love

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Movies-5

The top 5 best male characters:


1. Kirito (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Male-Characters-1

2. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin 2)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Male-Characters-2

3. Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Male-Characters-3

4. Koyomi Araragi (Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Male-Characters-4

5. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs 2)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Male-Characters-5

The top 5 best female characters:


1. Asuna (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Female-Characters-1

2. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin 2)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Female-Characters-2

3. Serval (Kemono Friends)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Female-Characters-3

4. Tsubasa Hanekawa (Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Female-Characters-4

5. Shinobu Oshino (Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Female-Characters-5

The top 5 best mascot characters:


1. Konnosuke (Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Mascots-1

2. Elizabeth (Gintama)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Mascots-2

3. Nyanko-sensei (Natsume Yuujinchou)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Mascots-3

4. Makkachin (Yuri!!! on Ice)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Mascots-4

5. Iwatobi-chan (Free! -Timeless Medley- Kizuna)

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Mascots-5

The top 5 best anime theme songs:


1. “Catch the Moment” (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)

2. “There is a Reason” (No Game No Life: Zero)

3. “Youkoso Japari Park e” (Kemono Friends)

4. “History Maker” (Yuri!!! on Ice)

5. “Rising Free” (Free! -Timeless Medley- Kizuna)

The top 5 anime with the best soundtracks:


1. Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Soundtracks-1

2. Shingeki no Kyojin 2

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Soundtracks-2

3. Bungou Stray Dogs

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Soundtracks-3

4. Fate/Apocrypha

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Soundtracks-4

5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Soundtracks-5

The top 5 mecha designs:


1. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Mecha-Designs-1

2. Re:Creators

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Mecha-Designs-2

3. Youjo Senki

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Mecha-Designs-3

4. Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Mecha-Designs-4

5. Fate/Apocrypha

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Mecha-Designs-5

The top 5 best studios:


1. A-1 Pictures

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Studios-1

2. MAPPA

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Studios-2

3. Bones

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Studios-3

4. Wit Studio

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Studios-4

5. Xebec

NewType-Awards-2016-2017-Top5-Best-Studios-5



    Comment by Anonymous
    23:51 14/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just a bunch of people who have deluded themselves into thinking, that because they liked an anime everything about that anime is flawless and no other anime could ever do better in anything.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:42 14/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Newtype list = rofl.

