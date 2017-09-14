Naughty Neptune Cosplay by Eri Kitami
Neptunia’s lovably innocent Neptune has gotten an immensely naughty interpretation thanks to the luscious Eri Kitami, with this cosplay exposing various parts of the woman’s spectacular body but unfortunately teasing onlookers by refusing to show them completely.
Wow, she's a beauty on par with Xidaidai!
Just busty enough to get a bit of cleavage, but small enough to be perky. Perfect tits!
She's got quite the loli body. Needs to do loli cosplay!
Nothing ero here!
here we go! good to go!
I thought Neptunia was about "depressing stereotypes of vapid, sexy cuteness and disturbingly sexualised caricatures of _YOUNG_ girls"
Get rid of this old hag! (not that I wouldn't do her if I had the chance, but...)
She's 23 dumbass.
Really? That's geriatric!
She has a nice body but she'd be better off cosplaying as a mature character.
She's cosplaying as Nep in CPU mode, where she does have a more mature personality... I think it works.