Hajimete no Gal Simuldub Clip “Dubs Are Getting Worse”
- Date: Sep 14, 2017 17:19 JST
A sample English dub clip for Hajimete no Gal has been released to coax dub-loving westerners into watching Funimation’s simuldub of the perverted series, with some believing the quality of English dubbing to be heading into a downward spiral what with the use of such lines as “pals before gals”.
The painful clip:
YouTube’s clueless denizens however seemingly regard the dub as a masterpiece:
“Ayyyy this is the shit bruuuhhhhhh best dub this year.”
“The dub is the fucking best! They just had so much fun with it, and it just makes the anime so much better.”
“The script is perfectly fine, as is Junichi’s voice, I don’t like his main friend’s voice though. Jap dub does that character far better.”
“Wow thats some bad dubbing and I don’t mean voice acting I mean recording quality, your one guy sounded like his lines were recorded in a booth or on a poor quality mic, its jarring. I hope the mix is better on the DVD.”
“While I do like this anime, there is one character that really makes me feel extremely uncomfortable. And I think we all know which character that is!”
“I love this anime it’s funny as shit the only problem I got with this is that fat fuck who’s obsessed with little girls.”
“Is ‘Gal’ slang for something?? Because I’m trying to figure that out. Does it mean something different in Japan?”
“I still can’t figure out what the title means ‘…girlfriend is a gal’.”
“My first girlfriend was a total let down she fucking cheated on me and went for some chubby dude I was so pissed I wanted to take her back but I punched the guy in the face and well I just let her go she wasn’t even good for me anyway.”
We get it Rift, you hate dubs. But guess what? A lot of people love them. As evidenced by Aria's Kickstarter success of over half a million dollars. I bet that win was a dagger in your heart wasn't it? I shouldn't be surprised that you haven't reported on it given that it goes against your agenda.
"The uploader has not made this video available in your country" :)
And that actually tells us about dub's quality a lot. Western VA sucks so much, they don't want to show it to the rest of the world.
With cheap anime dubs (particularly rushed ones) yes. The quality VO for western stuff done with union actors tends to be decent to good.
Anime's so niche that most dubbers just don't have the money to bother with quality though, they only care about speed and cost.
Stuff dubbed by bigger companies like Disney for things like Hayao Miyazaki stuff tend to be much better than rank and file "sounds like they just grabbed a random gaggle from a college dorm room and had them cold read everything" dubs.
I actually grateful for that. My ears would have rot by all the talent western VAs.
Lol. I guess this is normal for dub fans. Since most doesn't know anything better and clueless.
the dubs better then the actual anime itself
Those dubbers have to dub other anime instead of this trainwreck.
Nothing like ruining a decent anime with a bad dub.
This dub is fine considering how bad the show is. They should have gone full-on gag dub. Why did funi waste time and money on this
I actually feel sorry for the people dubbing this show.
Oi oi, that is almost Ghost Stories dub level. Well done.
And now you know why god flooded Texas with his own hand.
Amen.