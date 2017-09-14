Hajimete no Gal Abruptly Concludes
Date: Sep 14, 2017
The final airing of the occasionally sexy Hajimete no Gal has rather surprisingly arrived, resolving the conflict of the show’s main couple with violence and leaving fans with almost no fanservice as a parting gift – which will no doubt be regarded as a bit of a disappointment.
Omake:
Nice to hear another shit anime with another generic male mc just ended...
Classic bad end of a anime who come from a manga who dont have nothing interesting...prob the only good who give us this show be the future tons of doujins (specially NTR)
This show was so bad. Bad art. Bad animation. The source Manga also looks like shit and has a plot that goes nowhere. Why would anyone watch it?
Bewbs? Duh!
Is there a reason why this chapter looked soooooo pooorly animated?