Hajimete no Gal Abruptly Concludes

The final airing of the occasionally sexy Hajimete no Gal has rather surprisingly arrived, resolving the conflict of the show’s main couple with violence and leaving fans with almost no fanservice as a parting gift – which will no doubt be regarded as a bit of a disappointment.

Omake:

    5 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:42 14/09/2017

    Nice to hear another shit anime with another generic male mc just ended...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:18 14/09/2017

    Classic bad end of a anime who come from a manga who dont have nothing interesting...prob the only good who give us this show be the future tons of doujins (specially NTR)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:04 14/09/2017

    This show was so bad. Bad art. Bad animation. The source Manga also looks like shit and has a plot that goes nowhere. Why would anyone watch it?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:13 14/09/2017

    Bewbs? Duh!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:41 14/09/2017

    Is there a reason why this chapter looked soooooo pooorly animated?

    Reply to Anonymous


