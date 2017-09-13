Tsugumomo BD Bathing Filthier Than Ever

The 4th highly anticipated BD release of the significantly naughty Tsugumomo has finally arrived, once again removing the obstructive soap and steam from its numerous bath scenes (including the particularly rapacious one) as well as inserting some additional sexiness to give buyers more bang for their buck.

The nipple-laden BD can be observed on the left whilst the soap censored TV version can be seen on the right:

Omake:

The 4th BD/DVD for Tsugumomo can be purchased and watched for extended periods of time now.