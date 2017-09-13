NewType’s character rankings have once again revealed the anime characters who have become flavor of the month, with two popular franchises dominating both the male and female rankings and shocking no one in the process.

The female ranking:



1. Saber (Fate/stay night Unlimited Blade Works)

2. C.C. (Code Geass)

3. Asuna (Swort Art Online)

4. Ruler (Fate/Apocrypha)

5. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2)

6. Kallen Stadtfeld (Code Geass)

7. Hitagi Senjougahara (Monogatari series)

8. Serval (Kemono Friends)

9. Saber of Red (Fate/Apocrypha)

10. Nunnally Lamperouge (Code Geass)

The male ranking:



1. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

2. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

3. Suzaku Kururugi (Code Geass)

4. Koyomi Araragi (Monogatari series)

5. Archer (Fate/stay night)

6. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

7. Rider of Black (Fate/Apocrypha)

8. Goku (Dragon Ball Super)

9. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2)

10. Shirou Emiya (Fate/stay night Unlimited Blade Works)