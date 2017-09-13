Top 10 Anime Characters – NewType, October 2017
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 13, 2017 21:53 JST
- Tags: Bakemonogatari, Code Geass, Fate/stay night, NewType, Rankings, Sword Art Online
NewType’s character rankings have once again revealed the anime characters who have become flavor of the month, with two popular franchises dominating both the male and female rankings and shocking no one in the process.
1. Saber (Fate/stay night Unlimited Blade Works)
2. C.C. (Code Geass)
3. Asuna (Swort Art Online)
4. Ruler (Fate/Apocrypha)
5. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2)
6. Kallen Stadtfeld (Code Geass)
7. Hitagi Senjougahara (Monogatari series)
8. Serval (Kemono Friends)
9. Saber of Red (Fate/Apocrypha)
10. Nunnally Lamperouge (Code Geass)
1. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
2. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
3. Suzaku Kururugi (Code Geass)
4. Koyomi Araragi (Monogatari series)
5. Archer (Fate/stay night)
6. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)
7. Rider of Black (Fate/Apocrypha)
8. Goku (Dragon Ball Super)
9. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2)
10. Shirou Emiya (Fate/stay night Unlimited Blade Works)
A resounding "Meh" to every single one of those.
Goku is in terminal state now. losing to the likes of Kirito, yuck!
this saber of red hmmmmmm
Good to see the usual suspects.
The Mikasa Ackerman pic is flipped- she's supposed to be facing away from the viewers...
astolfo is a male????? @@
Did you seriously not know this until now?
The moment when you realize, Shirou takes two spots by himself ...
When you realise Saberfaces occupy three spots.
He always is doubled up in top charts though. Both of him are usually higher though; enough to assume he'd be number 1 if he was combined.
Very good!