Netflix Death Note Director Quits Twitter Over Death Threats
- Date: Sep 13, 2017 17:16 JST
Adam Wingard, the director of Netflix’s live action Death Note movie, has deleted his Twitter account after being deluged with death threats and insults, unsurprisingly pouring in even before the script was written.
Devoted fans of the Death Note series who had been vocal about how much they despise Netflix’s “interpretation” were also flinging insults at the director, prompting him into foolishly defending himself against the rabid masses, a bad idea on his part as it resulted in him being hit with an even greater abundance of hate.
Some of Adam Wingard’s tweets toward his aggressors:
The grotesque personal attacks and death threats from all the anonymous assailants apparently ended up proving too much for the director as he then deleted his Twitter account, which will no doubt be regarded as a “victory” amongst Death Note purists everywhere…
As if it's only his fault.
you have to respect the death note fans convictions the dragon ball and ghost in the shell fans didn't go this far
Well the Ghost in the shell movie was decent. Those who watched the film would have realised there was very little to hate on and much to enjoy.
Dragon Ball Evolution was just depressing..
I watched the Ghost in the Shell movie, and couldn't disagree more. It wasn't as bad as either of the other examples, but it was a far cry from actually resembling GiTS in anything more than aesthetic. It might be more subtle for some, but the entire tone and message of the story, along with The Majors rehashed origin and personality, was all backwards. It is a classic case of Holywood misunderstanding the deeper intricacies of a work, and predictably dumbing it down into what was essentially a generic mistreated super soldier plot with the perspective that technology and change is scary.
That's never what GiTS was about. It's very much the opposite.
-john cena are you sure about that meme-
Sending in death threats and making absolute asses out of themselves is nothing to respect.
Blame whoever sold license to them. Its either sponsors of the anime or tv channels where it was aired.
Its amazing how every person who fails to make a movie or other media is "attacked" just in time for sjw idiots to rush in and buy their shit to support them. Its almost like its a ploy to save failure.
You know, I wouldn't be shocked if this turned out to be true. Fake trolling to drive sympathy buys seems like a workable ploy.
If marketers could find a way to virally create profit this way, I think we would start seeing more, and done on PURPOSE. I'm not kidding. Read some uncensored history books and you'll see that big groups with lots of money do all kinds of shady things, not just historically, but in the near term and even in the present.
Look at how Russia used fake news and political groups on Facebook and other media to manipulate US voting for instance. The news of that gets worse every time they find something new.
Are you one of these idiots, who believe what US media says about last election?))
Maybe he shouldn't touch projects that have rabid fans, especially if he is only good at making really shitty movies.
The movie was fine lmao. It was just intentional B movie schlock. They should've never named the mc Light, if they didn't do that, everything would've been legit.
Maybe if their "death note," looked like the actual Death Note I might have given it a shot, but fuck that noise. It's a leather bound tome instead of a notebook, like what the fuck?
I think the movie being called "Death Note" and every other character having their names be the same would also raise issues...
I would have been able to accept it better that way yeah. If it wasn't pretending to be L vs Light, and instead openly claimed to be 'Dumb-American-Teen' vs 'Oddball-highly-emotional-detective-guy', then most of my criticisms wouldn't exist. It'd still be a weaker story, since the so-called "Light" character was just far too weak to drive a good suspense thriller, but at least I wouldn't have been watching through with this feeling of "This is all wrong. All wrong".
I was fine with them moving the setting to the US. It made perfect sense regarding all the typical complaints about casting white actors on Asian characters. Making all the -characters- American, rather than just the actors, was a good call. But re-writing their entire personality, was not. A proper localised spin should have had Light as still being an honors student prodigy, but lined up for Harvard or such instead. L should of still had the same low emotion mannerisms, etc.
Calling himself an artist after THAT, is quite a claim.
Twitter is home to the thinnest skinned people alive. People block each other pretty much instantly if they have an opinion that conflicts with their own. It just confirms that so many liberals and sjws want to live in their own little safe space and speak into their own little echo chamber and only see people agreeing with them.
Oh my.....are you saying he quit because he received a Death Note?
he looks like he'd suck your dick for 5bux and a gheymurgate hashtag
The movie didn't interest me, but attackking the creator over it is stupid.
I'm utterly despondent with the fact that calling people who don't appease their egos "trolls", has devolved into social media's equivalent of calling OP a faggot
he shouldnt have deleted his account. he should have turned over all of those death threats to the FBI!
fans or non fans, the mob mentality should not be allowed.
sure the live action movie sucks, and it further the reasons why hollywood should never get involved, BUT death threats crosses the line on so many levels and all offenders should be put in JAIL!!!!.
He did it because he believes he lost.
An artist hated by everyone is not going to improve, he has absolutely no chance at being successful at this point.
He got baited into being a scapegoat to Americans constant attempt to take down successful anime franchises and their authors, Americans can't handle being inferior to Japanese, whom they tried to domesticate after the war, which turned against them. Their pride will not let them stop at anything to butcher great titles and turn the attention from Japanese Anime to shitty American productions.
Over the few years we had several American adaptations to anime, Dragon Ball was a successful failure, Street Fighter as well, Ghost in the Shell doesn't even need to be mentioned, lots of money poured in to make a simple plot understood for american utterly stupid society (they dumbed down what was not even complex) and then they go with Death Note, by adapting it to be a complete and utter shit. Not to mention their constant Fap Material Godzila attempts and Power Rangers.
Simply put, American Pride is more important than showing how stupid they are.
Adam Wingard should have never done Death Note in the first place, it's not just haters gonna hate, I didn't like original Death Note myself, that alone gives me teh right to say, Americans should never adapt stories from Japan or other countries, their interpretations of the stories they adapt, are never good.
And that's because they want to let their citizens understand it outright, which is another way to control the masses, because if you don't let people think for themselves, you get a bunch of slaves.
Good that he deleted the account, his career is now over. I won't see his name anywhere again, good riddance, he should open a supermarket someplace and sit behind cash register for the rest of his life.
BULLSHIT! BULLSHIT EVERYWHERE!
Indeed, if you are not good with something shitty there is a very simple solution that lot of people seem to miss, DO NOT FUCKING WATCH IT, do not watch it, do not support it, do not post about it, do not even dowload it for free.
If you don't like something but support it in any way and make a fuss over it you are just helping it, the best thing with this works is completly ignore them at all levels.
But people don't care about supporting or not, you are missing the point. What people want is to feel some togetherness. On the internet you can only get that in hate.
Hopefully there's no sequel now.
Hopefully there's sequel now.
No surprise. Death Note fags are degenerate as fuck. Getting made over an entry level jap cartoon, lol.
My god, what is it with people like that?
What else is old?
Seriously, if they want a good Movie they should make their own. Maybe then they'll finally realize that they can never meet everybodies (impossibly high) Expectations.
The thing is, expectations weren't impossibly high. All people want is a movie that's faithful/somewhat faithful to the source material.
If you were a writer/director who loves anime and knows the material you're working on, you could easily do this and keep the studio happy.
Lol death note isn't even great anime its rather mediocre