Lonely Otaku “Hire Friends For Your Facebook Photos!”
- Date: Sep 13, 2017 12:16 JST
Lonely Japanese looking to live a life full of loving friends can now at least better fantasize about the idea with the aid of a service that allows buyers to rent out “fake friends” who will pose for photos, looking likely to exacerbate the main problem rather than fix it.
The service targets mostly social media users and has recently been seeing to a steady increase in requests, possibly due to its introduction on mainstream Japanese TV:
One individual who runs such a service stated “an increasing number of people don’t want their parents or friends to think they have few friends”, whilst another claimed that he recently booked 20 “friends” to attend a girls-only party and that he is constantly receiving about 20-30 requests a month.
Buyers can select the age and gender of these friends as well as what they wear and can make them attend anything from a wedding to a seminar, with one of these services charging about $74 for one customized friend for two hours.
The “fake it ’till you make it” approach to engineering fake popularity for shops via hired queues has long been popular in Japan, but whether the same tactic works for private gatherings is not clear – and certainly it seems unlikely to do anything for the self-esteem of the principal…
Amusing! But also very sad. My Facebook is mostly for food and cat photos, with a helping of bitching about the government/my company/current affairs...
Pfft please Facebook is just full of bored mem forwarders that post like bots. It hasn't been an actual social network since 08-2012 imo. But like all other SN's they end up killing themselves out of popularity b/c of too much change.
Why rent a friend when you can be the one rented! You'd get your pictures for free then!
Clever, I approve of this mindset. You rent yourself out. Get in a big group of people and get a lot of pictures taken. AND you get paid for it.
Yeah, I'm lonely, have some crappy and less crappy friends but would gladly be friend for hire.
Or rather than buy someone, you could just make friends with your work colleagues, or pretty much anyone.
If you go through your teenage/adult life with no friends you clearly must have something wrong with you psychologically, like autism. Anyone normal has at least ONE friend.
I'd rather expend that money on whores
I pay extra so I can photograph the act and brag online about it!
It is a mistake to think this is a pointless service. Most women judge men (and other women) by the amount and type of friends that they have. This is purely a social status symbol. If you can't show that you have friends, women are not going to want to date you, they wouldn't even want to be friends with you.
But what happens when they found out none of them are really your friends...?
You hope that by the time they find out you've already filled your wall with photos of her (and, if lucky, fucked her). Then you move to the next target after being dumped.
Why would we like a women who judge us by the amount and type of friends we have?
That's literally ALL the women though.
@13:56
"If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything" :P
Besides, who wants to live a lie, possibly going so far as to marry someone using a fake identity.
Doesn't speak well for the mutual trust of a couple.
well... looking at the bright side they might become real friends with those people? maybe
No they won't.
These people are only out to get your money, they don't care about actually being your friend for a second.
This is ALMOST comparable to the emergency hug service offered in my city.
They're basically hookers without the sex.
Sad and pathetic on multiple levels esp since they're doing it for something as pointless as a Facebook page.
The truth won't set them free.
Just go level up your social skills.
LMAO! That's for real? Man you gotta be a desperate dweeb to waste your money on a fake ass assholes to take your pictures with.