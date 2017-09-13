Infectious Mansion 2 Sickening & Ghastly

Gruesome monstrosities and abominations are in high abundance with the horrifying eroge that is Infectious Mansion 2, where two unlucky girls are forced to fend them off or be sexually violated, which would be traumatizing not only for the maidens but those not aroused by watching monster rape.

Black Stain’s Infectious Mansion 2 follows Yuki and Saika being drawn to a mansion full of demonic beasts for different reasons, with players being tasked to murder the fiends as they delve deeper inside to learn of the secrets within, or to just cruelly watch the innocent girls be violated.

Despite the surplus of hideous monster designs, plenty of salacious animations are present for the glorious girls – Infectious Mansion 2 is available for purchase now.