Top 10 Anime of October 2017, According to NewType
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 12, 2017 20:44 JST
- Tags: Code Geass, Fate/Apocrypha, Hero Academia, NewType, Rankings, Touken Ranbu
NewType has once again unveiled the results of its monthly (and hotly debated) anime rankings, with one cherished mecha series topping the list due to the previous announcement revealing that a new season is in production…
1. Code Geass
5. One Piece
6. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2
10. Re:Creators
Do I need to be the one to point out that Japanese magazines like most magazines publish for the month ahead?
Dengeki Moeoh - October issue out this month
Megami Magazine - October issue out this month
Dengeki Gs - October issue out this month
Pretty much any magazine - October issue out this month.
