NewType has once again unveiled the results of its monthly (and hotly debated) anime rankings, with one cherished mecha series topping the list due to the previous announcement revealing that a new season is in production…

The ranking:



1. Code Geass

2. Fate/Apocrypha

3. Boku no Hero Academia

4. Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu

5. One Piece

6. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

7. Made in Abyss

8. Monogatari series

9. Ballroom e Youkoso

10. Re:Creators