NewType has once again unveiled the results of its monthly (and hotly debated) anime rankings, with one cherished mecha series topping the list due to the previous announcement revealing that a new season is in production…

The ranking:


1. Code Geass

NewType-October-2017-Anime-Ranking-1

2. Fate/Apocrypha

3. Boku no Hero Academia

NewType-October-2017-Anime-Ranking-3

4. Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu

NewType-October-2017-Anime-Ranking-4

5. One Piece

NewType-October-2017-Anime-Ranking-5

6. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

NewType-October-2017-Anime-Ranking-6

7. Made in Abyss

NewType-October-2017-Anime-Ranking-7

8. Monogatari series

NewType-October-2017-Anime-Ranking-8

9. Ballroom e Youkoso

NewType-October-2017-Anime-Ranking-9

10. Re:Creators

NewType-October-2017-Anime-Ranking-10



