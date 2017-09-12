Sword Art Online Movie “Asuna’s Nipple Revealed!”
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Sep 12, 2017 18:36 JST
- Tags: Bathing, Censorship, DVD Extras, Movies, Oppai, Sword Art Online
The nipple of the beloved Asuna that was promised to be present on the BD version of the Sword Art Online movie has been discovered to also be present on rental versions of the movie, allowing even penniless otaku the opportunity to pleasure themselves to the 2D goddess’s bare body.
Whether or not there is more than one solitary glimpse of her perfect teat has not yet been confirmed.
Suguha or gtfo
This, give me Suguha or give me death.
Death it is then.
death would be too good for the likes of u plebs.
endless sufferring awaits while ur 'waifu' is eternally tormented in the fires of hell.
Someone got overly excited.
Also, why is it a photo and not a screenshot ?
The quality is oh so suggestive that this might be a fake after all.
But in all seriousness, it doesn't make the story any better.
This would be much better if all the girls in SAO got ravaged by a tentacle monster.
Even Rito from TLR:D had a lot more fun with Darkness, and that was by far much more exciting than SAO ero-scenes.
To put simply, the hype over Asuna (which is admittedly the best girl in the show) made her such a weak character that she barely got any attention in the anime. The novels don't really focus on Asuna as well after the SAO arc at all.
The author made a really good character, and then discarded it for more sexy and alluring concepts to make more money instead of quality content for the books.
This is truly a disaster for all teh stories I read and watched thus far. At this point, Ika Musume manga is by far much more entertaining and interesting than anything in SAO-verse.
The true is to the novel is regular to common, nothing more nothing less.
-Main Heroine
-Mother's Rosario
-Says Not Enough Attention In Anime
-Laughs
Everything you said clearly shows you have no idea what you're talking about.
I think he makes a point, it's overhyped, and Asuna doesn't get the character development she deserves.
No character in SAO gets development. The writer is apparently not good at it. He introduces a story, characters involved with it and Kirito solves everything. That is how he does 90% of his books. Mother's Rosario and the one in which Kirito is paralyzed are the only exception and those are the best in the series.
Yeah the alicization arc in the light novel has been great so far. Alice in Aliczation has some decent char dev considering what she is. I'm waiting for the next volume to be translated.
http://i.4cdn.org/a/1505221618980.jpg
Ok then
Yep. Those are nipples, alright.
thanks. came twice already.
shit post
better show it in ALO eps 24....
here I taught it would be good news like Asuna got killed of or will never be in the manga or season 3 of the anime.
Wooow, nipple, dis gon sell gud
A overrated char from a overrated anime from a MEGAULTRAOVERRATED novel.
Yawn...
time to fap i guess
可以的
Really? Just that? Damn.. I should've have clicked.
Have watched the movie (censored version), and yeah should be just that. Might even disappoint SJW journalist that prepared very well to trigger.
Just a tease to sell bluray, as they know the story is just average.
Omg! No one (except a small bunch of creeps) cares!
But that's exactly this website's target demographic!
Hm.
It's a good nipple.
that's a good observation