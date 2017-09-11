MF Bunko Festival 2017 “Rem’s Pantsu Are Exposed!”

A rather sexy discovery has been made by the attendees of the MF Bunko J Summer School Festival 2017 stage event as giant depictions of Re:Zero‘s marvelous maid girls Rem and Ram were present; more adventurous individuals found out that the girl’s pantsu are fully visible from underneath.

Naturally many were quick to disseminate photos of Rem’s pure white pantsu across social media as the earth-shattering news spread, with official livestreams also making this perverse discovery:

Re:Zero’s segment at the event: