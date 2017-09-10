Top 10 Funniest Anime

RSSChannel

One beloved long-running comedy series has been selected by voters of this ranking as the most humorous anime of all time, a glorious award considering the vast amount of shows voters had to choose from.

The ranking:


1. Gintama

2. Hoozuki no Reitetsu

3. Osomatsu-san

4. High School! Kimengumi

5. Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan

6. Dr. Slump

7. Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo

8. Crayon Shin-chan

9. Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san

10. Nichijou

