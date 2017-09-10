Top 10 Funniest Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 10, 2017 05:25 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Crayon Shin-chan, Gintama, Hoozuki no Reitetsu, Osomatsu-san, Rankings
One beloved long-running comedy series has been selected by voters of this ranking as the most humorous anime of all time, a glorious award considering the vast amount of shows voters had to choose from.
1. Gintama
3. Osomatsu-san
6. Dr. Slump
9. Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san
10. Nichijou
No Baka to test
My man !
Yes! *snap*
Bitch pls, GTO >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>baka to test.
Wow, and I thought I was the only one who remembers GTO.
GREAT TEACHER ONIZUKA!!!
Gimp The Otaku is funny I agree
best gimp anime possibly ever. 5 stars would watch again.
I miss GTO on the list too.
Damn! Why those assholes snubbed GTO on the list? It's considered a comedy classic.
If Gintama isn't 1st place , this would have had no meaning.
If I get round to watching it, and it isn't funny then your cereal is the first I'll piss in.
it still doesn't...the title isn't the funniest but TOP 10 FUNNIEST
No 2x2 Shinobuden..??
no Full metal panic Fumoffu..?
no Hare nochi guu
no Excel Saga..
Wow.. what a shit list. 0/10
Gaaaborraaaaaa!
This was already done...
https://www.sankakucomplex.com/2012/07/28/top-25-funniest-anime-ever/
...obviously you're not new here so you should know already that they do these all the damn time
Oruchuban Ebichu
Konosuba
Binbougami ga
This list definitely needed:
Binbougami-ga!
Nichijou (Sakamoto Rocks!)
DMC [Detroit Metal City]
(some of that had me in tears; and I actually live in Detroit!)
Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou
Every time they do this survey it's heavily weighted to rather current series but there are those that could only be described as classics.
Maybe the survey should be done by Year or even by decade.
nichijou was #10...
Where's Golden Boy? Excel Saga? FMP Fumoffu?
Gintama is rarely funny. Why is it #1?
Bullshlt top, where Seto no Hanayome???
Nobody even mentioned about Azumanga Daioh?
Dragon Half is still king of anime comedy.
City Hunter
Where is Konosuba, that sht is hilarious
umm, Boku Satsu Tenshi Dokuro Chan.
No Seto no Hanayome!? Masa-san is not pleased!
The fact that Danshi kokosei no nichijou is not present makes me want to weep.
Onizuka sensei forever.
No Detroit Metal City? No deal.
Definitely one of the best comedy anime out there. That and Cromartie High School.
Yeah, that was def the #1 funniest I have seen.
Humor is very culture dependent.
Top 10 Funniest Anime of latest mediocre stuff, right?
More like
Top 10 average anime of the latest average comedy stuff
3/10 of those I agree with :( oh well.
3/10 are actually funny, the rest...
Running our of ideas pussy fart?
Shitty List
Nice to see Masaru-san up there.
Boku no child sex
Mega fail for not including Seto no Hanayome (My Bride is a Mermaid).
yes!!! exactly! that anime is comedy gold.
Excel Saga? Danshi koukousei no nichijou? binbougami ga!?
Come on guys...
Gintama humor is lost on me. I guess I need to be Japanese to understand.
don't judge it by the first episodes. They were boring and unfunny. It really only gets better after a few dozen episodes. Trust me, it's worth wading through the shitty episodes.
If you guys need suggestions for funny anime:
Bokusatsu Tenshi Dokuro-chan (kinda dark humor)
Baka To Test
Konosuba
Gintama(not the earlier episodes though)
Full Metal Panic Fumoffu
Detroit Metal City
Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou(episodes are hit or miss but those that hit, REALLY HIT HARD)
Seto no Hanayome (slow start but still gets there)
GTO (a few chuckles here and there)