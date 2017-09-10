Malaysia Blocks Steam Store Due to Religious Game
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Sep 10, 2017 11:37 JST
- Tags: Censorship, Fighting Games, Malaysia, Politics, Religion, Steam
The release of Fight of Gods – a fighting game that allows players to pit religious deities throughout mythology against each other in single combat – looks to have offended the Muslim majority in Malaysia, prompting the government to completely block the Steam store from being accessed by anyone in the country.
Apparently offended by the notion that infidel deities could duke it out and rile up the kafir, the Malaysian government initially issued Valve a request to block access to the game for Malaysians; however, due to their lack of response, the government simply banned its entire population from being able to access the Steam store instead:
Publisher PQube commented on the situation:
“We never received any communications from Malaysian officials here at PQube, however reports seem to indicate that Malaysia has now blocked access to all of Steam in order to prevent access to Fight of Gods.
Fight of Gods is a video game that takes a humorous approach to religion in the same way that other entertainment formats have – across television, film, books and theatre.
The game is not promoting any religious agenda and is not designed to offend. The description of the game on the digital platforms through which it is distributed provide clear guidance on the nature of the game and its content so that people can freely choose whether or not to play it. We fully respect the choice of those who would not wish to play it.
We are disappointed that such freedom of choice is not given to everyone and in particular that the game has been forcibly removed from sale in Malaysia, although no direct communication has been received by us as to the reasons for this. Nevertheless we respect any rules and censorship imposed in any given territory.”
Footage of the offending game:
According to Communications and Multimedia Minister Dr Salleh Said Keruak, the game was to be denied access to Malaysians because it “degraded religions and threatened racial harmony within Malaysia” – despite the game’s developers having nowhere near the stones to have dared to include Mohammed as a playable character.
yisus!!
it;s spelled cheezus
Jizzus
Hasn't smite been on steam for years now?
Yeah, but Smite doesn't use mainstream/popular religions. Christianity is still a young religion. We need at least another 1 thousand years before Christianity becomes a "B-lister". ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
They are already known for their lack of freedom, catering to sharia law lite, so that is expected.
What are these "freedom" countries excuses for banning some fictional characters and sending people to jail or prison, over fictional porn of adult characters with "child like" faces.
But but but muh freedom and my brainwashing propaganda fake news.
"Islam" I dread the day the west become majority Islam. Fuck...
"Dread" - yea moslems apparently wont let you spit on your supposed "christian"-majority faith. Its like the same people for whom "politics" consists of whining about "sjw" post-modern social-liberalism seem very threatened by any society that manifests any degree of illiberalism (like thats some kind of bad thing). Funny how that works...
Then rest easy, because that will never happen.
Not when they out-breeding each of the western nations 15:3 or 15:1. It's only a matter of time the European "natives" become like the "natives" of America.
Religion: World's oldest scam
Jesus Cristus was a cannibal! Jews and ancient Greeks too! Ancient Rome civilized them with force. Jews and Greeks said ok, we will sacrifice animals, but Christians... Jesus killed all sacrifice animals in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. He gave bread to Judas, who deceived him with being civilized by Romans. Saint Peter lived 150 years - so says all writtings! Their hostia was unborn child raw meat - stem cells. They have even had cooking recipe for this - one roman bishop found it! There are many proves. Best prove hold Vatican! Oldest uncensored Bible. Bible was censored by cesar ca 400 AD. First christians were cannibals! Anyway is there Muhammad or Allah there? If yes, i will buy it.
Who cares, malaysian will download games from torrent anyway
WTF? respect the Law of the land.
Whenever they make these games they should understand that Religion has varied dedication around the world.
The rich nations are moving away from Religion but the poor and classic nations are not.
Ignorance is everywhere. I have Muslim friends and I know that Mohammed IS NOT a GOD. Even the Author of the article got that wrong. This is not the first time other small developer have made the mistake too.
Here are a few more facts about Muslims; they can drink Alcahol and eat pork in an emergency. They can eat meat from animals slaughterd by Christians or Jews.
They don't have to kill people who insult their prophet or burn their book. some of them do because everything a Muslim does to honor their Religion is a act of worship.
Companies need to do their homework before going international. Its all about money at the end of the day. Peace is always better.
the funny thing is that, there is no jesus in moslem religion.Yet they claim it is because of moslem
you are wrong, jesus exists in muslem religion
Brainless religious fucks are at it again, along with stupid braindead government that don't know first shit about modern technologies, behaving like fucking terrorist dictators.
You can ban only one game, you don't need to ban the whole platform. You don't ban the whole fucking museum if some artist bring one offending picture. Stupid fuck faces, freedom, human rights and human dreams means nothing to people like this. Holy shit, my ass is burning.
Mohammed will be most OP character ? He only have 2 skill.
1. Attack skill, "allahu akbar" he suicide kill.Instant kill him self and enemy.
2. When he near defeated, auto skill "allahu akbar" will active.
Mohammed's super move "Allahu Akber" is easily countered by Jesus's automatic "Resurrection" passive
Ensuring victory everytime
though, they'll probably both be banned from e-sport competitions.
This is why people who demand global anime distribution platforms, as opposed to the current system of companies in a given country/region acquiring licenses for their local area, are naïve. The Internet has not erased all language barriers, economic disparities, or cultural differences. If some theoretical "Steam for Anime" site tried to serve the entire world, they'd find themselves completely blocked by various fundamentalist and reactionary countries whose governments would take offense to much of anime's more questionable content.
And this is why we the neighbour country call them the land of the idiot and also the place you go to when you wanna die fast cause of the fact they turn a blind eye on crime
I am only nominally Christian - but wow he is back and he is cross - a knew challenger arises. They HAD to know they were going to tick someone off. In fact I bet they were counting on it. Great publicity for the game - I expect downloads and money increased drastically after this.
Which is too bad as from what I hear the game is pretty boring. At least rock paper shotgun seemed to think so.
This game was actually surprisingly good. Like most people, I hadn't heard of it until Malaysia banned it, but for $4 it's a pretty fun game. Jesus has some serious combo potential (and, unsurprisingly, excels in cross-ups), though I think my favourites are Sif and Anubis.
Hopefully they'll keep polishing it and maybe add in some more playable gods. I don't expect to see Mohammed anytime soon (he's not a god, and besides which the game already has two Prophets according to Islam), but the game's forums are full of people clamoring for Xenu and the Flying Spaghetti Monster.
jajajaja, ok now need a devil for make a epic figth.
That's Muslims for you. Sadly, this will happen in the West as well soon enough.
Fuck off, this already happened, and it is all thanks to fake tradcons and fake sjw, and some follow otakus paid the price in jail or in prison.
In Europe they are even setting legal precedence of rape for the muslims. MSM of course is trying to downplayed it like they downplayed illegal aliens in America for decades until Trump came along. If people don't wake up soon, they won't have a country anymore.
yeah, Trump needs to be impeached before it's too late
Wow u are a idiot
That's the first and last time you'll ever see yeshua looking muscular.
He's a carpenter.
Why won't he be looking muscular ?
He's a neet. The carpenter was his father, he just spent time haning out with his frinds, never spent a single day in the workshop.
If Jesus was this kickass, everyone would want to be Christians and worship his kickassness!
When you take things so seriously, you can only be called a fanatic.
"despite the game’s developers having nowhere near the stones to have dared to include Mohammed as a playable character."
More like they had an education instead. Muhammad isn't considered a God to muslims, while Jesus is to certain christian sects. That's like adding Moses or some shit in here. It'd make no sense.
Reminds me of a very old South Park episode, Jesus vs Santa Claus.
Hey, don't give them ideas to introduce Santa Claus to the game.
Oh you gotta shitting me
Jesus - Mythical?
Really? When there is actual evidence he is real.
Scientifically there is not even ONE evidence that he is real. Just that there is a book doesn't mean anything.
jesus was a jew. you wouldn't trust a jew, would you?
But there is thousands of relics: hundreds of catholic churches have thousands of Jesus fingers and other bones,is that not proof enough?
And if he still lives without all those body parts, is that not a heavenly miracle?
Holy crap, no wonder Jesus is son of God.
FYI, from Google, number of bones in adult human body is 206.
Your knowledge right now is pretty much what they wanted you to believe, an incomplete one. For me, unless Vatican releases all the their archives (incl. apocrypha) to the masses, all about Christianity can be questioned.
Remember history is written by the winner. If they want to falsify the truth, they can and have the power to do it, like making thousands of relics and artifacts.
And how do you know even one of those bones is from Jesus? Oh, someone TOLD you? And you believe it right off the bat?
Who's the stupid one?
So many didn`t got what i wrote was sarcasm?
I am atheist, i want concrete proof.Sight, sound, smell, etc. Without it i don`t believe in any religion. How could i?
What, you expect Jesus to have a bust or a statue or anything made just like Alexander the Great and Julius Caesar? Aren't ancient manuscripts enough? I'm sure there would be more evidence of him if he was a great military or political leader. Sadly, wasn't he just a lowborn carpenter back then?
The crusaders also used to carry the true cross from which Jesus was himself crucified from until it got lost in the war.
Damn, I forgot there are also dumb atheists out there.
Plenty of idiots who believe in imaginary sky daddies too i see.
Jesus was an Engineer, one from a race that created Aliens.
If a single sentence in a single non religious book was enough to prove that something exists...
It is not really up to debate if Jesus existed or not. He did exist as much as Socrates existed. Of course, the debate comes in as to if you consider him to be the Lord and wither or not resurrection happened.
He does exists. Just that ancient people loved to exaggerate things... Take for example the Romance of the Three Kingdoms and the 300 Spartans vs hundreds pf thousands of Persians...
Blame the comics and movies for the spartans... Sure, there where 300 spartans... AND other 7000 greek soldiers, plus 3000 slaves taking care of their needs.
*did exist* I blame my multitasking...
A Jesus may have existed, THE Jesus most likely never existed, so yeah, we can safely say that THE Jesus from the Bible is a myth, the same goes for Moses and Noah.
And this comes from a former believer in Jesus and God.
Then again, blocking Steam for such a stupid reason is what you can expect from religious places/people.
Peace.