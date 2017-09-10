Malaysia Blocks Steam Store Due to Religious Game

The release of Fight of Gods – a fighting game that allows players to pit religious deities throughout mythology against each other in single combat – looks to have offended the Muslim majority in Malaysia, prompting the government to completely block the Steam store from being accessed by anyone in the country.

Apparently offended by the notion that infidel deities could duke it out and rile up the kafir, the Malaysian government initially issued Valve a request to block access to the game for Malaysians; however, due to their lack of response, the government simply banned its entire population from being able to access the Steam store instead:

Publisher PQube commented on the situation:

“We never received any communications from Malaysian officials here at PQube, however reports seem to indicate that Malaysia has now blocked access to all of Steam in order to prevent access to Fight of Gods. Fight of Gods is a video game that takes a humorous approach to religion in the same way that other entertainment formats have – across television, film, books and theatre. The game is not promoting any religious agenda and is not designed to offend. The description of the game on the digital platforms through which it is distributed provide clear guidance on the nature of the game and its content so that people can freely choose whether or not to play it. We fully respect the choice of those who would not wish to play it. We are disappointed that such freedom of choice is not given to everyone and in particular that the game has been forcibly removed from sale in Malaysia, although no direct communication has been received by us as to the reasons for this. Nevertheless we respect any rules and censorship imposed in any given territory.”

Footage of the offending game:

According to Communications and Multimedia Minister Dr Salleh Said Keruak, the game was to be denied access to Malaysians because it “degraded religions and threatened racial harmony within Malaysia” – despite the game’s developers having nowhere near the stones to have dared to include Mohammed as a playable character.