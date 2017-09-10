Delectable Shidare Hotaru Ero-Cosplay Diabetes-Inducing
Date: Sep 10, 2017
Dagashi Kashi’s main heroine Shidare Hotaru has gotten a cosplay from another bashful maiden who refuses to show her face, putting some rather sweet treats on display for onlookers to eat up whilst possibly making them forget about the “awful designs” being used for the upcoming 2nd season…
Those pale legs look delicious!!!
That doesn't count as Hotaru at all, cause
THERE AIN'T NO DAGASHI! (+the boobs are too small)
Boobs are too small to pass off as a good Hotaru cosplay I guess thats why almost all shots are focused on her lower body
Where's the cake?
I was told there would be cake
The cake is a lie
So Good
So Cute
Too bad no painted toenails
10/10 would eat candy with
last pic sexy - would take from behind..
there should be a law that prevents small breasted girls/women from cosplaying busty characters. -__-
Cosplaying is like baseball. Fun to play yourself; boring to watch someone else play it.
A law that prevents someone doing something they enjoy simply because of how their body grows?
There should be a law thatputs douchebags like you in jail for being douchebags, yu douche bag
Boobs are boobs, big or small why should u fucking care u dickless wonder?