Eiichiro Oda: “One Piece Art Meant to be Strange”
- Date: Sep 9, 2017 17:22 JST
Eiichiro Oda, creator of revered piracy anime One Piece, has revealed that the title’s hideous art-style was intentional so that it could stand out among all the other generic franchises – not so shocking considering his “3 circles and 1 cross” approach to drawing female anatomy.
The gratuitous profusion of lanky limbs, gargantuan grins and other questionable traits were all intended to break away from the norm, as explained by Oda in a magazine excerpt:
“20 years ago, when I was just getting started as a manga creator, people would always say ‘Your art is really unusual.’ Even when One Piece began serialization, people kept saying things like ‘I hate the art’ or ‘Your art is weird, but the series is interesting.’
And I totally get what they’re saying, because I did everything I could to make something different from the manga other people were making.”
Eiichiro Oda’s words were made ahead of the upcoming distribution of the Tezuka Award (given to novice manga artists and named after the esteemed Osamu Tezuka) in order to motivate participants to do their best – as he also serves as part of the selection committee.
I never thought his art was bad. It just looked different.
When you see One Piece art you instantly recognize it. It has its own charm and all of the characters look pretty unique. I don't mind the design of the girls but I wish he left Nami alone lol, I like how she looked in the beginning more tbh.
Good on him for trying to separate himself from the crowd. Although I have always wondered why his art style was so strange.
Well recognition wise,he is unique.
But money wise he may had got more if his art style was a little bit easier on the eyes.
Lol actually the dumbest thing I heard. A single volume of OP sells over a million volume these days, hell it even beat Spider-Man in terms of overall sales of graphic novel in history.
Oda was a businessman before being a artist.
Oda is brilliant in every way and One Piece is very successful because of him. The only downside is that I will probably die before its resolution but I have been reading Marvel and Star Wars since before One Piece even started and those have no end just like a Pirate's dreams.
What a surprise that someone who likes shitty Marvel and Star Wars also likes shitty One Piece.
Brah you're trying so hard to look hip and cool by shiting on other people's taste. Lol bet you're one of those guys who thinks they're cultured and their taste matter at all.
Zing
So edgy
Some of the fanart are atrocious but others are incredibly unbelievable that i had to save in extreme resolutions for deep research needs.
(Huge images of brutal boobs, arse, cameltoes and OK faces remade to be so adorable and delicate that i can't help it but using as wallpapers on my phone...)
Especially with the boob waifu, Boa <3
At least he draws noses.
Being unique is good. Some anime shows have the same generic copy paste character designs across shows. You know its bad when you see such familiarity with other shows when looking at the characters of your current show that you're watching.
Best pic. Now that's what I'm saying!
https://chan.sankakucomplex.com/post/show/3291768
His art is shit.
While I dont think the art is bad its definitely not to my preference. Probably why I never truly got into OP in its early run
Yeah this is bad? Look at SNK manga, now this is fucking bad!
It helps you stand from generic anime character X Y Z.
Captain Obvious much? Oda and Toriyama are about the only ones who's art style you can tell at a glance.
If you can't tell Kentaro Miura's art at a glance, go see your doctor.
The reason you can tell is how bad they are. Toriyama with his sameface everywhere, and Oda with his terrible proportions.
What is stylized?
It took me 10 years after it's first chapter to start reading One Piece because I thought that art sucked.
At least his drawing style is proportionally bad, many cant even say that.
Cool story. How many years did it take to come up with that excuse for being bad at drawing?
Well
a. art is subjective, thus calling it bad is pointless.
b. he created an unique art style that stands out.
c. since its one of the best selling manga ever a lot of people like, so we can assume a lot of pole like the art.
I don't even know how its one of the best selling manga's the plot is non-existant, its just the same shit every arc like every other garbage shounen anime thats more than 12 or 24 eps.
I hope you get knocked out.
I totally agree.
Cool comment, now are you going to say how awesome cartoons or live actions are?
And yet I like it just like most other anime & manga out there, and so do millions of fans, and tens of millions of readers.
Right. Some don't like, some do. No need to whine and bash, since no one cares, your bashing won't get you a cookie. If you don't like it cool, we don't care, since it's one less problem for us to care about when we don't sweat about shit you like or not.
>doesn't care
Sure you don't
I wander if it would have been successful without the internet pushing it into the audience as hard as i did.
Uhm, i really like the art. n.n
No shit sherlock, it's not just done for making the work stand out, it's also a style that makes it significantly easier to draw, what do you think his secret to being able to meet his deadlines is? This is.
still looks better than a number of shit adaptions being make these days, including artwork downgrades like ah my goddess went through, before finally ending.
Ehh, in this age of moe-garbage and generic plastic-looking style, having something that pops out isn't all that bad. And I wouldn't call it hideous, just... unique.
But holy hell, 20 years? The manga is almost old enough to drink...
21 to drink? Where do you live, North Korea?
woa thats exactly what i think as well,
I always thought that weird and unsual as the best compliment I could get (I see it as unique)
the mangaka for Knight of Sidonia is really bad at creating different faces, so he just goes around and makes tons of characters that are either clones or twins.
it's all about hiding the fact that u sucks at it
I figured people knew this already. It's been painfully obvious for the past 2 decades.
At least Oda's character design are better than Gakuen Handsome.
He needs to replace strange with Shit. Cuz this dudes art is garbage.
Oda's girl's waists are so small it's like holding a bottle of soda.
Well he said he visualizes it as 2 triangles pointing at each other so...
Bad art and a bad story doesn't make up for the shittiness of Onepiece. I don't care if he was "trying to break the norm." Onepiece is one of the worst pieces of shit out there.
I hope you get knocked out, No Name.
Actual shat art are "origianl", "unique", and "genius", unless it is made by Japan or other orientals within a short window of time frame, instead of one piece a year or a decade.
And is that why even worse shat art style made in the good ole home, with no detailed background nor shadows, are subcontracted to more orientals? The only interesting serialized art in the last decades by the good ole home had been Archer, RWYB, one or two ancient MTV ones; and even RWYB is going south.
Not talking about master pieces from Picasso, Dalí, Van Gogh, Warhol, etc. Do get their nice works.
naw fam One Piece is great :D
onepiece art-style>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> generic moeblobs
Certainly better than generic moeblob style, for sure.