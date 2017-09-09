Eiichiro Oda, creator of revered piracy anime One Piece, has revealed that the title’s hideous art-style was intentional so that it could stand out among all the other generic franchises – not so shocking considering his “3 circles and 1 cross” approach to drawing female anatomy.

The gratuitous profusion of lanky limbs, gargantuan grins and other questionable traits were all intended to break away from the norm, as explained by Oda in a magazine excerpt:

“20 years ago, when I was just getting started as a manga creator, people would always say ‘Your art is really unusual.’ Even when One Piece began serialization, people kept saying things like ‘I hate the art’ or ‘Your art is weird, but the series is interesting.’ And I totally get what they’re saying, because I did everything I could to make something different from the manga other people were making.”

Eiichiro Oda’s words were made ahead of the upcoming distribution of the Tezuka Award (given to novice manga artists and named after the esteemed Osamu Tezuka) in order to motivate participants to do their best – as he also serves as part of the selection committee.