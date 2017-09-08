Netflix’s Neo Yokio “An Insult to Anime”

Netflix has continued to disgrace anime with a trailer for “Neo Yokio,” an upcoming animated Jaden Smith vehicle they are producing with the aid of Studio Deen and Production I.G., set in the US and boasting all the staples of peak degeneracy in addition to the usual anime ones.

The 2-minute trailer, which has amassed dislikes due to its poor art-style and corny dialogue (as well as – doubtless – the Hollywood obligatory interracial coupling):

Netflix’s immensely drawn out summary of the series which has baffled many:

“Welcome to Neo Yokio, the greatest city in the world. It’s the most populous urban agglomeration in North America, but its prestige does not merely stem from its size. Neo Yokio is a diverse labyrinth of cultural and architectural innovation at the forefront of global fashion finance. All of this is cold comfort to the lovesick Kaz Kaan (Jaden Smith), the youngest member of a family of ‘magistocrats’ – pink-haired demon slayers who once liberated the city. Today, his demon-slaying is barely more than a side-hustle coordinated by his Aunt Agatha (Susan Sarandon) – Kaz himself would rather concern himself with shopping, field hockey and – of course – mending his broken heart. Always by Kaz’s side are his faithful mecha-butler, Charles (Jude Law), and his inseparable friends Lexy and Gottlieb (The Kid Mero and Desus Nice) as he navigates the complexities of life in Neo Yokio and tries to stay one step ahead of his arch-rival, Neo Yokio’s number one eligible bachelor, Arcangelo Corelli (Jason Schwartzman). Things take a mysterious turn when Kaz is drawn into the turbulent world of ex-fashion blogger Helena St. Tessero (Tavi Gevinson), setting in motion a sequence of events that force him to question everything he knows about Neo Yokio.”

Neo Yokio has six episodes and will premier on Netflix on September 22nd.