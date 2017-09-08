Netflix’s Neo Yokio “An Insult to Anime”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 8, 2017 16:45 JST
- Tags: English, Netflix, Production IG, Studio Deen, Trailer, USA
Netflix has continued to disgrace anime with a trailer for “Neo Yokio,” an upcoming animated Jaden Smith vehicle they are producing with the aid of Studio Deen and Production I.G., set in the US and boasting all the staples of peak degeneracy in addition to the usual anime ones.
The 2-minute trailer, which has amassed dislikes due to its poor art-style and corny dialogue (as well as – doubtless – the Hollywood obligatory interracial coupling):
Netflix’s immensely drawn out summary of the series which has baffled many:
“Welcome to Neo Yokio, the greatest city in the world. It’s the most populous urban agglomeration in North America, but its prestige does not merely stem from its size. Neo Yokio is a diverse labyrinth of cultural and architectural innovation at the forefront of global fashion finance.
All of this is cold comfort to the lovesick Kaz Kaan (Jaden Smith), the youngest member of a family of ‘magistocrats’ – pink-haired demon slayers who once liberated the city. Today, his demon-slaying is barely more than a side-hustle coordinated by his Aunt Agatha (Susan Sarandon) – Kaz himself would rather concern himself with shopping, field hockey and – of course – mending his broken heart.
Always by Kaz’s side are his faithful mecha-butler, Charles (Jude Law), and his inseparable friends Lexy and Gottlieb (The Kid Mero and Desus Nice) as he navigates the complexities of life in Neo Yokio and tries to stay one step ahead of his arch-rival, Neo Yokio’s number one eligible bachelor, Arcangelo Corelli (Jason Schwartzman).
Things take a mysterious turn when Kaz is drawn into the turbulent world of ex-fashion blogger Helena St. Tessero (Tavi Gevinson), setting in motion a sequence of events that force him to question everything he knows about Neo Yokio.”
Neo Yokio has six episodes and will premier on Netflix on September 22nd.
Anything with Jaden involved is bound to be shit, just like his "acting" skills.
Ezra is a Jew, but I was surprised to find out Jaden is also of Jewish-Portuguese descent.
Both people responsible are Jewish, lol
After Earth killed my spirit.
"the greatest city" ... "the most populous".
Two incompatible things coming up right there.
It's like some 40 year old looked at the local "How to draw anime" booklet you find at a discount store and thought, "Ah yea, this is what kids like nowadays. I'm gonna make so much money outta this!"
More so if someone from the baby boomer generation did that.
If Perfect Hair Forever and Boondocks had a mentally challenged anime love child I would imagine it look a bit like this
Perfect Hair Forever was amazing.
"Uncle Grandfather. I want Perfect Hair Forever."
I don't know who was responsible for the boondocks, but this seriously looks like them.
I´d say Boondocks was okay atleast, watching it as an non american sure was entertaining and way less cringy than this stuff is.
If it looks like shit, sounds like shit, an stars Jaden Smith then it's definitely shit.
Agreed, but even without him it would have massively sucked.
I literally threw up watching that video
All that needed to be said was Jaden Smith. A pampered prince of Hollywood who can still cry oppression due to the color of his/her/ze/we/they/it/kin/etc... skin.
....Um..I agree about his acting and his pampered status but you CAN be rich and still be at the "business end" of a racist society. It's got nothing to do with money.
If a racist cop in L.A. pulled Jaden or even Will smith over for whatever how much money they've got wouldn't mean shit.
Trust me. In fact it'd probably just piss the cop off even more to see some kid that makes more in one movie than he'll make in 30 years on the force!
Get me? Hate is hate.
When you walk around in a black skin you know this is true.
Think you can buy your way out of a Klan rally!?
Or a lynching?!
Please...
Racist BLM and terrorist Antifa riots.
> Klan being relevant
Calling everyone who doesn't agree with the far left's agenda "Nazis" and "racists" and thus it's okay to beat them up.
> Lynching still being a thing done by the Klan or even the far right.
You are a fool if you think either of them would get pulled up for nothing, even more if you think the cop would get away with it. That cop would be plastered all over the news and they would be the ones getting lynched metaphorically.
You are a liar: The Unite the Right rally was a far right rally which included the KKK, but it was not their rally. The main goal is in the name and to also protest against the removal of Robert Edward Lee's statue.
The person who caused the injuries and the death of a counter protester was someone who had sympathies with Nazi Germany, so at best you can call him a Neo-Nazi.
All the civil unrest in recent years is down to the left's inability to be factual and listen to opposing viewpoints. To surmise: "Feels before reals".
"fools that stick for for them (like you) are a big problem"
Do you think you are able to read someone's thoughts? Pointing out someone's inaccuracy is not advocacy. It's people like you who just decide the virtue of someone without discussion are the true cancer of society.
So before you call someone's comment dumb, don't make your comment sound like you only read the news headline and perhaps the first sentence of the subheading and let that define reality.
Dumbest comment you say and yet you can't even acknowledge the fire has been fueled in recent years by the idiot part of the left with no liberal principles. More you dabble in race games, the more you will risk legitimizing the right to a sizable part of the nation and there are no winners in this shitty fight. Everyone pays.
This is the dumbest comment in the thread. The klan just killed somebody at their rally last month. Im gonna say them and all the fools that stick for for them (like you) are a big problem.
flash animations was better back in the days
Looks like one of the worst case of setting blender I've seen in decades...
God that plot-summary just screams "12-year old's fanfiction". Did Jaden write this himself or what?
hahaha, while reading the description I was waiting for the "he gets stronger with every kill" line
wow so SJW friendy, 100%PC, nice work (not)
This propaganda is not worth my time.
[Before reading the article]
"Insult to anime?" Come on, it can't be that bad.
[After reading the article]
...Holy shit.
This ain't even the first or last time non-Japanese have collaborated with anime studios in Japan. Why are all comments so fucking new and young about this shit? Fucking Thundercats had a remake made by Production IG. Castlevania was an American animated adaptation with the blessing from Konami (fuck em btw). Tons of cartoons in the 80's were animated in Japan. Turn A Gundam's main Mobile Suit design was made by an American artist. Marvel and DC have anime made about their characters. Like, do people forget this shit happened or are they just so young they don't know about this shit!? If it sucks, then it's got nothing to do with being a collaboration and everything to do with Jaden Smith and the writing staff being shit.
castlevania Netflix ia not American Animation. it's created by new Zealand Animation studios.
Yeah, and Simpson isn't American Animation, because it's made in Korea.
I get that Production IG need to ride on Hollywood's nuts, but Et tu, Studio Deen?
they need the money after fucking up fate/stay night so much
FSN and their attempt at a UBW movie were trash, yes, but they've been doing pretty alright lately with Is This A Zombie?! (A "magical boy" series good for dumb fun) and KonoSuba.
Omg, dude, are you stupid or what? Fsn is ultrasuccessful game franchise. It spawned countless ammount of toys, comics, artbooks, with more animations, than any western game's franchise, you could possibly name. You cannot fuck up fate/stay night. IT fucks you and takes your money :D
19:43 anon, your mom is slut ;)
We're all bozos on this bus.
You're both retards.
You lost me at Jaden Smith. What a fuckin muppet.
There's no need to insult the Muppets. Jaden Smith is a vile abomination all on his own.
hey, you keep the muppets out of this
"Cartoon" the Anime.
Damn. Japanese suck in making cartoon.
So trolling non anime fans are now on here jerking off each other's fake accounts?
Looks like a bunch of random anime crap crammed together in a show done in a cheap version of the art style used in Boondocks.
The robot looks really out of place.
we wuz moé n shiet
Cancer: The Animation.
This is the result off westernizing anime.
Did Will Smith buy his kid an anime?
Wow this was terrible. Fucking Jaden needs to go live under a rock and never come out.
I don't think The Rock would want the little pissant.
LOL! it's way awful. is this the equivalent to fanart?
and i mean the lousy bad one.
I seen fan art anime that was better than this.
Yep, pixiv is full of better artists than this.
Yeah, far-far-far better than this garbage.