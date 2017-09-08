Hitozuma Life One Time Gal Ravenous Cougar Ero-Anime
Those with a penchant for MILFs and unreasonably gargantuan breasts may appreciate the first episode of the sex-abundant Hitozuma Life One Time Gal, as it revolves around a mother parading around like a teenager and having sexual confrontations with younger men – something that likely wouldn’t work quite as well in real life.
The art here is...yikes. Some hentai animators must be getting paid pennies.
Probably they are. It's not exactly an industry you go into to make tons of money.
Not to mention the girls tits looks fucking gross as hell, why the hell do they need em so big? it just looks nasty as fuck.
Well, someone has to get off of that... same reasons why furries still exist: someone gets off of it.
But there is a very thin line between breasts being so huge they're sexy and so huge they're comical or disgusting. It's even thinner in motion.
Everything is nice in this h-anime, except specially heavy pixelated ugly censorship. But it is not something to blame makers on.
It is lawmakers who cannot keep things in logical order. If NK really begins to nuke Japan, it is not censoring depictions of fully normal erotic actions aimed to private viewing will save the country.
Scat and unneeded gore in "entertainment" they can censor instead. Seems lawmakers like more of that kind of things instead of normal sexuality?
Why do people keep hating large tits.
They're awesome!
Bad of an adaptation it is, I still fapped to it. :P Anybody know when the second episode is coming out?
Anatomical consistency, what's that? I guess some guys like women who have normal shoulders in one scene, and then three foot wide shoulders in another. Or breasts as big as her head in one shirt lift, then breasts THREE TIMES as big as her head in another.
WTF is happening in that third cover shot? Where is that extra leg coming from?
This is shit! T-Rex the only H-studio that is good at making hentai right now.
what going to happen to the next episode 2
damm the animation is cancer.
Nowhere near the quality of the original.
Agreed, the original art was way better. This adaption is ass
Umm... yes please real life milf. Even better if she cosplays in slutty outfits.
Wtf hell they doit to the work of Shinozuka yuuji??? this crap is totally a shitt compare to the doujin
Ugh, this fucking terrible.
I dont remember the mom's tits being INSANELY huge in the manga
The size is correct, shinozuka usually made F to G cup girls, the problem in this case is the horrible quality animation and the design of the milf.
The char design is very bad like hell and the animation make that more horrible to see.