BBC News: “Digital Blackface Is A Thing”

BBC-DigitalBlackface-Video-1

BBC-DigitalBlackface-Video-2

BBC-DigitalBlackface-Video-3

BBC News has discovered something new for feminists and SJWs to be offended by, with the posting of “negro reaction gifs” now apparently regarded as a fledgling new hate crime dubbed as “digital blackface” – the internet version of the original blackface, humorously enough.

The ludicrous video, which has over 42,000 dislikes and comes with a warning stating “this video contains historical footage of blackface minstrel shows which you may find offensive”:

Only a handful of comments mocking the stupidity contained in the video:

“How dare she suggest that us whites can’t wear dreads but she can straighten her hair/wear a straight weave?”

“BBC should make an official apology to the good people of UK whose TV tax money are being wasted in the making of this video.﻿”

“In fact, I think you’re the racist one. I see a MAN laughing, clapping, or making a face; you see a BLACK MAN laughing, clapping, or making a face. What the heck is wrong with you?﻿”

“Flagged for Racism﻿.”

“…..this can’t be real…..how the fuck did this video get published…?﻿”

“Why is that black woman appropriating an upper class British accent that’s a natural linguisto-cultural feature distinct to ethno-white people of Anglo-Norman descent???﻿”

“Surprisingly this isn’t Buzzfeed. This video alone is racist, think before you say stupid shit like this on the internet﻿.”

“People use the emoji because of the expression on the face, NOT because of the color of the skin. But nice of you to assume that. Who is the real racist here? ….oh that’s right. In the SJW world, black people can’t be racist.﻿”

Whether BBC are simply trolling for views (and subsequently the YouTube revenue) with this or unironically believe it to be true is not clear – although with their recent diversification from fake news into fake history, it seems more than likely they do believe their own propaganda…



    85 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:25 08/09/2017 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    How to be journalist?
    Step 1: Be an idiot.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:01 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Watching Dean Takahashi play Cuphead, that seems to be accurate.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:54 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh man, that was so stupid... I cringed while watching that. Hes supposedly a "games journalist" for 25 years and can't jump over a wall in a plataformer game?

    Not to mention his Mass Effect review... Too hard (because he never leveled up his characters during the entire game). And hes paid to review games...

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:20 08/09/2017 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Nothing new... if you search for bbc, you will see that the station is full of controversy and Winston Churchill denounced the BBC as a communist organisation in 1950s.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:17 10/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    BBC ISIS sympathizer should just go back and put all their resource in animal video (like Planet Earth 2), not join in these SJW hate circle to create more hate in the world like this SJW trigger video.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:35 09/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Most likely that would have happened because they (the BBC) didn't support his anti-Soviet mindset of that period.
    Pretty much anything that didn't amount to pro-government ideas got painted with the Communist brush. Labour Unions, anti-war sentiments, even people who just wanted peace in their own countries got 'red-washed' if you will.

    TBH some of those Union groups were rather commie for a while....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:37 08/09/2017 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    "Black people are not here for other people's entertainment..." Then get the fuck off my TV. Every god damn time I turn on the TV there's a black person on every show on every channel. Meanwhile The amount of times I see a black person out in the wild is about once a month. If they weren't on TV show much, I'd probably forget they existed.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:50 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I find there are always way more black people than asians in Western media. Waaaaaaaaaay more.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:52 10/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Because they rank higher up in the Oppression Olympics.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:35 10/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    wow now thats some edge

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:06 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ahaha! So true :D

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:14 08/09/2017 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Black people should go back to wearing grass skirts, bones in their noses and saucer lips because wearing Western attire is cultural misappropriation.
    Start living in grass and mud huts also for the same reason.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of ilovemywaifu
    Comment by ilovemywaifu
    14:56 08/09/2017 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    POW right in the kisser!

    Reply to ilovemywaifu
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:01 09/09/2017 # ! Drivel (-0.8)

    what are you. some virgin dick trolling about blacks past or some redneck with a small cock?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:08 09/09/2017 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Blacks. The participation prize race.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:20 09/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    lol nigger spoted

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:16 09/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    The only redneck you know is the friction burn and teeth marks your mom left on your little peepee.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:02 08/09/2017 # ! Drivel (-1.0)

    Well, when "Black People" were building Pyramids, inventing maths, astronomy and an incomparable Library in Alexandria,
    Northern Europeans were, what was it again, wearing grass skirts & bear skins and living in mud huts!
    Try to remember where CIVILIZATION STARTED DUMB SHIT!
    AFRICA BITCH! If somebody wants to wear a grass skirt and wear a fuckin' saucer in their lip it's because they want to not because they have to!
    And speaking of saucers, nose rings, ear hoops, piercings, tattoos etc. been to Seattle or S.F. lately?
    And one other thing. EVERYONE LIVING IN NORTHERN EUROPE AND EVERYWHERE ELSE ON THIS PLANET CAME FROM AFRICA!
    ..dumb ass!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:47 08/09/2017 # ! Good (+0.8)

    We wuz kaaaaaaangz

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Halflifle
    Comment by Halflifle
    00:29 10/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    http://www.express.co.uk/news/science/692980/Humans-Africa-race-evolved-from-CHINA

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Out_of_Asia_theory

    https://wakeup-world.com/2013/12/16/dna-evidence-debunks-the-out-of-africa-theory-of-human-evolution/

    if humans came from Africa, how do you explain THAT?

    Nice try fool

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Halflifle
    Comment by Halflifle
    00:10 10/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    you and your afro-centrist BS can go fuck yourselves
    the "civilization started in Africa" crap has been debunked by every respectable archeologist, ethnologist and linguist SO MANY TIMES that i seriously dont understand why you keep trying to claim it as yours
    what you fools are trying to do is ACTUAL cultural appropiation

    HUMAN LIFE might have started in Africa (among other continents), but not civilization
    The Chinese would love to have a serious word with you, they were building the greatest civilization at that time (15000 BC-12000 BC) thousands of years before blacks even understood the concept of "mud hut"

    building =/= designing
    Pyramids = invented by the non-black egyptians
    (the only blacks who build those were the black SLAVES of the egyptian pharaohs)
    Maths = invented by the non-black babylonians
    Astronomy = invented by the non-black phoenicians
    The library of alexandria (along with the city itself) = invented by the non-black macedonians
    Do I need to go on, troll?

    And here you have it:
    ancient europeans wearing "grass" skirts
    https://www.realmofhistory.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/10-facts-ancient-celts-warriors_1.jpg

    and ancient europeans living in "mud" huts
    http://www.bloghalconviajes.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Halconviajes_castro_galicia.jpg

    when the chinese were living in these
    https://i.pinimg.com/originals/00/06/d5/0006d53e49e5639c764bc58adb1d4f40.jpg
    you roaches were living in these
    https://thumbs.dreamstime.com/z/african-hut-9830088.jpg

    when the romans/greeks were living in these
    https://www.google.es/search?q=ancient+roman+city&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj75sfKq5jWAhXB0xQKHaLCBSwQ_AUICigB&biw=1920&bih=859#imgrc=XakIk3M9Q7RksM:
    you kept living in these
    https://thumbs.dreamstime.com/z/african-hut-9830088.jpg

    and even when the "white devils" came to africa and colonized your useless and lazy asses
    you were STILL living in these
    https://thumbs.dreamstime.com/z/african-hut-9830088.jpg

    so dont give me that "blacks invented civilization", cause no one (except you and the libtards) believes it

    the "blackness" in egyptian paintings is due to degradation over time, not the original color

    ancient black nubian bust:
    https://i.pinimg.com/originals/12/c8/fb/12c8fb34b3c8d4b403dc4f3adfebccd8.jpg
    ACTUAL ancient egyptian bust
    https://i.pinimg.com/originals/94/f6/ca/94f6ca3b25aae8a0103fac52e4ca3050.jpg
    see the difference?
    there is absolutely NOTHING linking blacks to ancient egyptians
    no common language
    no identical skull structure
    no related DNA

    the ancient egyptians were a (southern) MEDITERRANEAN civilization
    and like the Carthaginians, had more in common with SOUTHERN EURPOEAN WHITES/MIDDLE EASTENERS than with BLACKS
    their skin color resembled this
    https://3.imimg.com/data3/TM/VP/MY-7804853/caramel-colors-250x250.jpg
    more than this
    http://www.colorcombos.com/images/colors/421805.png

    still think that the original egyptians were black?
    still think that the carthaginian general Hannibal Barca (terror of rome) was black?
    keep deluding yourself

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:07 08/09/2017 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Segregration for more equality!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:40 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Sancon! You place for political bullshit!

    While this digital blackface thing is retarded, so is this influx of political commentary, which has been more right wing than anything.

    You're a faggot hungry for clicks, way to let us know you're willing to whore yourself like half the pics on the front page everyday.

    Stick to what you were doing before, no one cares about your political opinion, especially when you jerk off the right.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:58 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    You got that right, muh right rights to practice muh freedom of speech, but but but them with their left snowflaking.

    Honestly, had them fake tradcon right and fake sjw left legally left me alone, with no propaganda against my hentai adult characters and my adult waifu, I would have put up with their normal everyday BS, and everything would have been fine. Instead they wanted to fine and punish me for my foreign cartoons, so here we are.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:53 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Enjoy the influx while you can, because pretty soon we will all be silenced. Then you can complain and get thrown in jail.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:18 09/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "way to let us know you're willing to whore yourself like half the pics on the front page everyday."

    This line alone makes this the best comment on this article.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:23 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Left leaning people suck out all the fun browsing the internet. Using reaction GIFs with black people in it are now a crime? WTF? And they wonder why people say "the left can't meme" tsk tsk tsk

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:48 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    The SJWs hijacked the left. They aren't left or right, they are just assholes.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:09 11/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    There's no left anymore, it's crazies and the right wing.

    "Classical Liberal"? Nowhere to be found. "Libertarian?" a meme.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:18 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Fuck off. Hopefully, it doesn't matter what political views you have--this is just stupid. But the views it expresses aren't the majority left, just the stupid fucking radical PC left. The more people say "All Lefts/Rights are X", the worse this whole fucking situation gets.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Ifr22k
    Comment by Ifr22k
    13:05 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Honestly, I think you mean fully leftist or alt-left. I'm left-leaning myself (mostly in environmental and economic policies) and I think this kind of overreaction is foolish.

    I feel like it may be a distraction tactic from the Neoliberal movement to get people upset over petty things, and then have people who notice how petty it is start to fight over it in order to distract people from the REAL problems going on right now, that actually affect things in a major way.

    If you're so busy getting angry (and distracted) by a bunch of little things, you won't notice the really big bad things right behind you that would be obvious if you could just turn around...

    Reply to Ifr22k
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:01 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    This whole bullcrap about SJWs and do-this-because-otherwise-it's-racist and a few years later now-do-the-opposite-because-we-redefined-racism is going to explode some day.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:28 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Honestly this garbage again a minority of people are offended and the whole world makes a big thing out of it the new buzzword "Whitewashed" there are not enough ethnics in it or the like so should the whites be upset with things that come out of Bollywood or Japan because there arent enough caucasians in it. It is becoming more and more ridiculous rather than be offended go out and make your own movie so it is politically correct to what you deem is correct in this racially obsessed world, or just get a life.Johmathan Lydgate wrote and was later adapted by President Lincoln (a white who actually put his country into a civil war to end slavery) “You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time”. So all you SJWs get a life

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:04 09/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    new era. Whites aren't the only cash cows on tv anymore. Blacks, Asians, and ETC time to shine. Make it spicy and new. The lame ass safe by the bell days are over.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:49 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Don't fall for this bait. Most of us black people don't think EVERYTHING is racist. This dumb bitch and all her SJW buddies need to stop making themselves look bad.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:38 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    "There aren't enough black people on TV, stop white washing!"

    "Black people aren't there for your entertainment!"

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:02 09/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    white people just want a tv of white.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Ifr22k
    Comment by Ifr22k
    13:07 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah it doesn't make sense, because EVERYONE on TV is there for our entertainment. Even in the dramatic roles. Even documentaries are supposed to be entertaining. Well, supposed to anyhow.

    Reply to Ifr22k
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:51 08/09/2017 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Translation:
    "We're full of shit!"

    "We're full of shit!"

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:31 08/09/2017 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Indeed!
    They were originally here to work the cotton fields.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:43 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not that I disagree that this is stupid, but what does this have to do with anything on this site..? It is not about Japan, any Asian country or even porn.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:57 10/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well to be fair, this liberal insanity has gotten noticed by Asian countries.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:52 08/09/2017 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    It's popular Western culture.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:48 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Mr. Mbeh, the gentleman in the first picture, is on record as stating that this BBC stuff is idiotic.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:03 09/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lel fucking mao.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:52 10/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wonder if it crossed this womans mind (what little she has of one) that images of her and her words from this very video will in fact become the most wide spread funny gif/meme of the sort she is so idiotically protesting. "Black People are not here for your entertainment!!" Oh yeah I can see millions of uses for that sucker already.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:49 12/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    But black people make a full black cast comedies with racist humour and nobody gets offended by that.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:42 14/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol, more fuel for black hate

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:26 09/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Emojis were created in Asia.
    Emojis are usually yellow.
    RACISM! CULTURAL APPROPRIATION! THIS CANNOT STAND! BURN THE EMOJIS!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:54 09/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    We talking this going for world record there.
    Its getting near the 60k downvotes,and whats even funnier the brits paid this to be filmed.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:15 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Racism is dead, r-right!?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:47 08/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Not for those reaching for power, fame, or money.

    Reply to Anonymous




