Japan’s Women Decry Beta Males: “You Must Approach Us!”

Japanese women are again complaining of being surrounded by passive beta herbivores who for some inexplicable reason refuse to wife them up, with a recent survey revealing 60% of Japanese men having never dated with an eye towards marriage – and the survey authors naturally conclude men are to blame, as “the conventional wisdom is that the approach must come from the man, but now many men have passive attitudes to romance.”

A survey of 3296 single men and women aged 25-34 undertaken by the Meiji Yasuda Institute of Life and Wellness regarding their views of marriage and dating revealed shocking levels of male tepidity towards female aspirations of wifery.

51.1% of respondents confessed to having no experience of “serious” dating predicated on marriage, with the 39.4% of women ‘carousel riders somewhat outnumbered by the 62.7% of men wise to the schemes of the 60.6%.

The most common reasons women dumped men who were interested in marrying them up indicate the female prerogative is alive and well in Japan even if it threatens spinsterhood – 23.9% found “we just weren’t compatible” and another 23.9% “had doubts about this guy being marriage material”, and fully 48.2% of women claimed to have been the ones to dump their marriage-minded suitor compared to only 33% of men.

Female hypergamy too was more than evident – 7.8% of women dumped their partner because they “thought someone better would come along,” as compared to a mere 1.9% of men.

Most women also claimed they would never date a man who wouldn’t submit to marriage eventually – 58.7% of women who “had marriage in mind” whilst dating said they would dump the guy the instant he refused to ring them up, and an unsurprising 68.5% of women who would “only date guys seriously thinking of marriage” would also ditch the man who refused to hitch.

As usual, money was also a major factor too; over a third of women outright refused to consider marrying a man who made less than 8 million yen a year – for reference, this is approximately 7% of Japanese taxpayers, irrespective of age, sex or marital status.

These women – all of whom, it must be remembered, were themselves expired if not outright rotten “Chistmas cake” aged 25 to 34 – of course earned meagre salaries themselves, with 56.5% of women who wanted to net a husband earning over 4 million yen earning between 2 and 3 million yen a year themselves.

Understandably against this backdrop, 80% of men “hoped” their bride would continue working after marriage, whilst 90% of women “wouldn’t mind even if they had to keep working” (the questions for some reason being worded differently…).

The institute commented that “the conventional wisdom is that the approach must come from the man, but now many men have passive attitudes to romance – the result is that many do not reach the stage of serious dating as a prelude to marriage,” conveniently choosing to ignore how many women preferred to remain single rather than settle.

The blue-pilled canard that men are to blame for the plight of all these poor unmarried maidens is apparently not something the masses of 2ch are prepared to swallow, with many now clearly more interested in going their own way (or at least not being suckered into a modern marriage):