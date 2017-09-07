Japan’s Women Decry Beta Males: “You Must Approach Us!”
Sep 7, 2017
Japanese women are again complaining of being surrounded by passive beta herbivores who for some inexplicable reason refuse to wife them up, with a recent survey revealing 60% of Japanese men having never dated with an eye towards marriage – and the survey authors naturally conclude men are to blame, as “the conventional wisdom is that the approach must come from the man, but now many men have passive attitudes to romance.”
A survey of 3296 single men and women aged 25-34 undertaken by the Meiji Yasuda Institute of Life and Wellness regarding their views of marriage and dating revealed shocking levels of male tepidity towards female aspirations of wifery.
51.1% of respondents confessed to having no experience of “serious” dating predicated on marriage, with the 39.4% of women ‘carousel riders somewhat outnumbered by the 62.7% of men wise to the schemes of the 60.6%.
The most common reasons women dumped men who were interested in marrying them up indicate the female prerogative is alive and well in Japan even if it threatens spinsterhood – 23.9% found “we just weren’t compatible” and another 23.9% “had doubts about this guy being marriage material”, and fully 48.2% of women claimed to have been the ones to dump their marriage-minded suitor compared to only 33% of men.
Female hypergamy too was more than evident – 7.8% of women dumped their partner because they “thought someone better would come along,” as compared to a mere 1.9% of men.
Most women also claimed they would never date a man who wouldn’t submit to marriage eventually – 58.7% of women who “had marriage in mind” whilst dating said they would dump the guy the instant he refused to ring them up, and an unsurprising 68.5% of women who would “only date guys seriously thinking of marriage” would also ditch the man who refused to hitch.
As usual, money was also a major factor too; over a third of women outright refused to consider marrying a man who made less than 8 million yen a year – for reference, this is approximately 7% of Japanese taxpayers, irrespective of age, sex or marital status.
These women – all of whom, it must be remembered, were themselves expired if not outright rotten “Chistmas cake” aged 25 to 34 – of course earned meagre salaries themselves, with 56.5% of women who wanted to net a husband earning over 4 million yen earning between 2 and 3 million yen a year themselves.
Understandably against this backdrop, 80% of men “hoped” their bride would continue working after marriage, whilst 90% of women “wouldn’t mind even if they had to keep working” (the questions for some reason being worded differently…).
The institute commented that “the conventional wisdom is that the approach must come from the man, but now many men have passive attitudes to romance – the result is that many do not reach the stage of serious dating as a prelude to marriage,” conveniently choosing to ignore how many women preferred to remain single rather than settle.
The blue-pilled canard that men are to blame for the plight of all these poor unmarried maidens is apparently not something the masses of 2ch are prepared to swallow, with many now clearly more interested in going their own way (or at least not being suckered into a modern marriage):
“We don’t approach women because we don’t want to be arrested.”
“If a guy confesses his love to a woman nowadays it is treated as harassment, no wonder so few men do.”
“And none of these women would approach a guy themselves I’m sure.”
“Stick to delivery health guys. Legalise it now FFS.”
“Take care of your lusts at a brothel or on the Internet, and use domestic appliances to take care of the housework. There’s no need for a real wife which costs so much to maintain.”
“Considering the legal risks faced by men in marrying nobody could recommend it, that’s really all that matters in this.”
“A nice guy has no chance of success, and his approaches will be treated as harassment. In sum, all approaches from guys other than Chad are harassment.”
“Women need to wise up and stop their fascination with clothing and hair styles no men are interested in if they want to catch the eye of guys.”
“Totally. I hate those fucking fringes all the AKB girls have. And all the latest fashions completely conceal all female contours, they look like something a pregnant woman would wear.”
“Unlimited porn is to blame. Limit male access to porn and when they get horny enough they will approach!”
“I can only think of married guys as masochistic perverts. Maybe they can’t help it if they are workers though.”
“Why must the guy approach? This is discrimination!”
“Nobody would approach all those uggos and old hags anyway.”
“Many Japanese women support male conscription. Why? So once Japanese men fall on the battlefield they can marry a white!”
“1. Men must confess their love to women.
2. Women choose the man.
3. If she doesn’t like him, it’s harassment.
4. If guys don’t approach women and there are more unmarried women, it is all the fault of men.
Fucking females are trash, aren’t they?”
“They preach equality of the sexes whilst these pitiful women demand to be approached and remain completely passive. No woman would propose to a guy and buy him a ring, now would they? They won’t even go dutch on a date…”
“If you approach and are shot down, she’ll tell all her friends and you’ll be socially hamstrung. It’s too risky.”
“Most men are just waiting for the robots and AIs now, and you can bet they’ll be more than satisfied with them.”
“Once they are in their thirties it is too late for them anyway.”
“In Japan they’ll start getting asked ‘why aren’t you married?’ from 25 on.”
“Now that I think of it, isn’t saying that it is common wisdom that men must approach but that there are huge numbers of passive men who won’t approach something of a paradox?”
“They mean ‘common wisom (amongst our female overlords)’…”
“Women: If you’re not a rich Chad don’t come near me, I’ll turn you into a criminal.
Men: Understood.
Win-win.”
“In the real society, dating and marriage is reduced to all women scrambling to get at a few Chads. Men no women will touch and the women broken and discarded by Chads are all that remains, the real issue is what to do with this lot. But men no women will touch can still rent a woman, whilst Chad’s cast-offs can only vent on 2ch. What an age we live in.”
Japanese men are since kids taught to be betas, just look at any anime/movie/dorama/etc with teenagers, if a male teen were to feel a small hint of desire for sex he and his peers would inmediately label him as a pervert, that sex (even hand holding) is lewd and only should be done in marriage whe you are 30 years old. But if you are a male that won't pursue a woman, avoid any kind of physical contact with her, and slowly veeery slowly form a bond with her then you are the chad that always get the girl.
Look at their porn too, even when you are legally old enough to watch it, is still being censored because sex is bad.
No wonder that a big number japanese males are so pasive if they are being indoctrinated that anything related to sex is evil.
@Rock
- Blame the Feminists and their Sexist Government officials..
- Porn censorship is all due to laws being enforced. You should've known this already..
- The current generation became passive due to them getting scared of getting shunned socially or being scared of being accused of some form of crime (similar to how western women accuse men of rape to have them sued and imprisoned).
@Leina
They weren't like this to begin with, see the previous generation.
The current generation became passive due to social and economical reasons that affects them heavily via physically, mentally and emotionally.
So you don't know the history of the censorship law?
It was the nationalists who didn't want japan to get invaded by puritanical nations who imposed it not the feminist horde.
You are right. But I am not sure how their porn or tv shows are relatable towards themselves. I mean, yes, this is what they are taught in media and Internet, but who knows if their shy nature hasn't always been like this.
Heck yeah, there it is, even without all the influence from eastern SJW bullshit leftist agenda, it is slowly becoming the perfect society as the feminism & Co. rules: a perfect self-contradiction where no man wants to get married. Good luck with that, Japan.
Or be gay instead
Isnt it illegal for men to approach women in japan?
Women have their own trains, to be separated from men. And now they are complaining that men dont approach them?
the vile bitches (who are usually fat and dumpy themselves) want it illegal for anyone poor and ugly to talk to them. if you're not a 10 or dressed like you're a wealthy businessmen, get ready to have the police dogs sicked on you.
This ^
Women also have their own trains in parts of the middle east too. In shopping malls in parts of the middle east there are entire floors of the mall that are women only with no men allowed to set foot there!
Middle east women have segregated everything. Even mosques are sex-segregated.
The concept of the harem was not for sex; it was a dumping ground for all the women in the royal court. Ottoman nobility had sex with young traps instead, much like Afghanistan today or classical Greece at the height of the old philosophers' era.
Yea but in the middle east women get married off ny theie dads. Problem solved.
You are on another whole subject thats groping/raping. What we are talking about is that Japanese men don't go pass the dating phase or don't date at all like an endless friend zone or simply have no courage to show interests in women for a serious relationship.
Or maybe they are just taught to stay away from women, with stupid things like separate trains.
When 33% of half your population won't touch 93% of the other halfwith a stick, you have two serious problems.
They have their own train CARS, not complete trains. And that's to avoid creepy molesters. You know there are other ways to meet women other than the goddamn subway, right?
If a Women cant fucking "Man Up" against a single creep in a car FULL OF PEOPLE, then how are they any more "Alpha" than the Males they blame.
After all, a single complain from a Women can end a Guys life here.
So no sane Person would approach a female und er such dangerous conditions.
They get cars because of eastern feminism and the government buying into their garbage.
Yay, I make enough money to be considered marriage material. Couldn't care less though! I need that money for electronics, anime figures, and a relaxing retirement. I don't work hard everyday so that I can be a miserable slave when I get home from work.
Wiser words have never been spoken.
My friend earns nearly 150K and will die a virgin, which he doesn't mind much, but he is one lonely bastard. The poor bastard has no social skills, at all.
But still a free bastard with money.
I make 120k a year, not virgin due to looking good during the school years, not married (not planning to either) and most of my male colleagues are in the same boat with the same mentality.
Conveniently enough my female colleagues are almost all married and mostly unfaithful as well.
Couple of the more senior ones have decent wives, but they're so rare now and when you already have secure finances, finding the gems from the sluts becomes almost impossible.
Such is life.
Hey ladies, you have the option of approaching your desired man and start up a conversation. Be the "man" in the relationship. Jeez, women, they want men to do everything. :D
Women can and do throw themselves at men. They can charm, they can lead you into a corner, they can rape you even if they're a third your size.
Just not broke guys though, regardless of age. Getting promoted to manager means having a bullseye painted on your back, in more ways than one. Promoting yourself to partner means you can never live a normal life, for better or for worse.
20+ families can be ruined by one rich divorce.
Hypergamy, someone? Basically all the girls wants some few man that are bigger or better somehow compared to the average Joe, even above their level. They aim high for the sport players, artists in general, etcetera. Problems is, all these "highlighted" men aren't even 10% of us. Yeah, for about 80% or 90% of the girls. Good luck with that, girls!
If something is meant to happen, it'll happen. Everyone I've ever dated I've known as a friend beforehand, and it just, you know, happens.
I don't think I've ever made any sort of effort to initiate a relationship. It just happens. You become close to someone, it just happens.
If something is wrong in Japan, it must be people of opposing sexes not socializing enough with each other? i don't know..
So that`s why you can`t hold them, eh. It "just happens".
In other words, Japanese men are becoming less and less suicidal. Because that's what a marriage is.
You know it would be awesome if male suicide rates correlated this. Make that suicide forest a little less suicide-y
You mean Aokigahara?
Its like this over in the west. You get married, you set yourself up for disaster when divorce comes.
Half yo shit plus lifetime of alimony +/- child support depending what critical level of stupidity you engaged in during the marriage.
All courts unanimously ruling in favor of the woman, so bye bye house and car.
So yeah guys go eat shit, and you better do it with a big grin on your face while praising the almighty superiority of the matriarchy (cough* cucked faggots cough*)
Thats what a prenuptual agreement is for. it prevents that.
Too bad that is not alway the case anymore, might as well write it on a piece of toilet paper, instead of wasting all that money on pre-marriage legal fees by the hours, only to have it all tossed out of family court, dependent on which nation or state we are talking about.
Since divorce court in the U.S. falls under the Family Court system a lot of dirty dealings occur behind sealed doors. This includes nullify prenuptial agreements under sealed orders.
Or you could not go full retard and sign ANOTHER unnecessary contract that does absolutely nothing for your relationship.
Marriage should be abolished.
Have your stupid ceremony if you wish, but the legal concept shouldn't exist.
But think of all those pop songs about love and marrying the one.. that 'll be taking half your shit in due time.
Welcome to extinction, you lousy faggot.
prenups = toilet paper.
Prenuptual agreements are not enforcable contracts in court. It is up to the judge to accept the terms or not, usually not.
The prenump is a lie; all one has to do is destroy any signed copies and it is invalidated. And if you doubt me, ask Ric Flair. Cause that's exactly what happened in one of his divorces. That's right, rich celeb got fucked and you don't stand a chance.
Women are literally asking for separation from men everywhere in Japan, just that women only cart is a disgrace by itself. Now they want men to approach them?
I'm sorry but it doesn't work that way.
Women, feel free to approach men, we won't call you a stalker, harasser or even call the cops on you for it, we're not women after all.
That probably made me laugh harder than it should habe...
some of them are indeed crazy yandere stalker and need to be incinerated post haste, though.
Seriously, the kind of dudes these women are gunning for aren't going to touch them anyway.
They would go after someone younger instead.
Sad, but true. Someone prettier AND younger too most likely. And sometimes richer.
Also, those "hot guys" all those women want will dump those "younger" women as soon as they get enough over 30. What I wish a lot more girls would understand is that hot rich guys can play around until the day they die so NEVER have to settle down, so they never will.
If they want to get married, they need to settle for a guy with looks OR money, not both. Or between looks, money, and personality, they can only pick 2. Kind of like the "Engineer's Choice".
Majority of divorces are initiated by women.
>"Engineer's Choice"
Holy shit I'm studying this right now and didn't expect it to be referenced out of nowhere here of all places.
Really can't wait until the Japanese develop realistic robotic women. The purchase and maintenance would still be less than marriage and you'd get a more meaningful relationship out of it.
So fucking looking forward to this day. I'm literally pulling myself through each day alive just so I can live to see this day.
You ain't the only one. The thought of realistic robots is about all that keeps that gun barrel out of my mouth.
bro, try this story. it may get your spirits up.
https://www.reddit.com/r/HFY/comments/6ac818/life_with_my_2d_waifu_aiverse/
Should already be designed to know or ask, if internet is on unlimited data plan, she should be able to use the free bandwidth, just like a ton of current popular programs already do secretly, with or without asking, consent, or acknowledgement.
Hope it don't become /r/CrappyDesign/
At least that miku holo box one does not look that way atm.
It belongs in /r/shittywritingprompts/
Amen, brother.
Unless you got $100,000+ to spend, have fun dreaming. They'll be breaking technology. Anime life size dolls that don't move already cost $10,000+. The shit hologram that spams your phone is also several thousands. The maintenance will be high to keep all those parts in working order too. Only the elites will enjoy them.
"If it flies, floats, or fucks. It's cheaper to rent it."
When you have to take a flight somewhere do you buy a plane/jet or foo you just buy a plane ticket?