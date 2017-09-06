Miniature Sex Toy Set “Even Has Urine Splatter”
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Sep 6, 2017 23:43 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Image Gallery, Marketing, Onanism, Otaku
Online retailer Native Store has provided “hardcore” figure enthusiasts with an assortment of miniature items to decorate their precious collectibles, all of which are lewd sex toys that will no doubt help otaku set up perverted scenarios with their family-friendly figurines…
The “Z:GO Series Act 1” boasts a variety of dildos, anal beads, condoms and even fake urine splatters for buyers to use however they see fit, with the items even possessing a significant amount of detail such as on/off switches and light-reflecting gloss (for urine):
The raunchy Z:GO Series Act 1 can be purchased now, with other sets bound to be revealed later on.
I'm both horrified and delighted.
So wrong yet so right...
I'm sickened but curious
dont want but want
To be or not to be.
Arosed but also limp
I need this for my Figma Chika and Riko.
and i for my KC gals.
This calls for another gallery of Woody doing things to anime girls.
I just check out the website blog posted on the pics. They indeed have a picture of hentai Woody.
That's not hte first tho...
http://www.1999.co.jp/eng/10482599
Give this to the creepy Woody dolls.
This gives new meaning to the word "sex toys"
this is fucking brilliant!!! why hasn't it been made before?!
i wonder how these would work with mecha figures & model kits.
too bad they didn't have figures that were anatomically correct with insertion features!
No strap-on?
I wish I could use this with my young niece because they love index/railgun and I want to see if she will let me do stuff with her.
Piss on them
Turn yourself in.
my hand fell off.
good stuff
Yet another proof of how fucked up are Japs