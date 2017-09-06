Online retailer Native Store has provided “hardcore” figure enthusiasts with an assortment of miniature items to decorate their precious collectibles, all of which are lewd sex toys that will no doubt help otaku set up perverted scenarios with their family-friendly figurines…

The “Z:GO Series Act 1” boasts a variety of dildos, anal beads, condoms and even fake urine splatters for buyers to use however they see fit, with the items even possessing a significant amount of detail such as on/off switches and light-reflecting gloss (for urine):

The raunchy Z:GO Series Act 1 can be purchased now, with other sets bound to be revealed later on.